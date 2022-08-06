Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: 4 homemade face packs for natural glow on Rakhi

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: If you have been fighting with dull skin and want naturally glowing skin before the occasion of Rakhi arrives, then try any of these four homemade face packs, based on your skin type.

    Every woman likes to dress up during festivals. As the festival of Raksha Bandhan approaches, women have started the preparations already to celebrate it with their brother(s). While there are several things such as shopping for clothes, sweets, etc, that need you to step out of the house and walk through the local markets, do not let the pollution, dirt and just tiredness make your skin look dull. And if you do not have time to visit the parlour for a facial or get a skin treatment, here are four face packs that will give you a facial-like glow at home. Apply these face packs before bathing daily and see how your face glows just within days.

    Besan face pack: If you apply gram flour pack on the face before bathing daily, in a few days, the dead skin will be removed, and the skill will begin to glow again. All you need to do is mix curd and a pinch of turmeric in gram flour and make a paste. Apply this paste evenly on the face and let it dry. When the pack has dried, moist your face a little and begin to scrub gently. Wash the face with cold water and apply moisturizer.

    Honey and lemon face pack: Honey moisturizes the skin as well as reduces acne and pimples. Also, lemon removes blemishes. Make a paste by adding a few drops of lemon to the honey. Apply this paste to the face and leave it for 20-25 minutes. Then massage with the help of glycerine. Add a few drops of rose water to the water and wash the face with it.

    Masoor dal face pack: Grind masoor dal into a fine powder. Add raw milk and strands of saffron to it. Apply this paste to the face and leave it for half an hour. Then wash the face with cold water. In a few days, you will get rid of tanning and the dark complexion of your face.

    Multani mitti face pack: If Multani mitti suits your face, then mix sandalwood powder in it and add rose water to make a paste. Apply this paste to the face and let it dry. Then wash your face with water. Sandalwood will help to eliminate acne and pimples on the face, due to which a natural glow will come on the face.

