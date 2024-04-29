Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    European Union's food safety shares list of cancer-causing chemicals, 527 Indian items included

    Of the 527 Indian-origin products marked, 332 had India as their sole nation of origin, with the remainder labeled with other countries.

    European Union's food safety shares list of cancer-causing chemicals, 527 Indian items included RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Apr 29, 2024, 5:07 PM IST

    The European Union's food safety experts discovered the cancer-causing component ethylene oxide in 527 Indian-origin foods. The problem was discovered when prominent Indian spice brands, such as MDH and Everest, were found to have ethylene oxide levels over the permitted limit. This resulted in a ban on certain items in Hong Kong and Singapore, and the European Union has now taken similar measures, exposing the extent of the contamination.

    Ethylene oxide is a colorless gas that is extensively used as a pesticide and sterilizing agent. However, the International Agency for Research on Cancer has categorized it as a Group 1 carcinogen, suggesting that it is harmful to humans. Ethylene oxide exposure has been linked to an increased risk of malignancies such as lymphoma and leukemia.

    Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput to Parveen Babi: 5 Indian actors found dead in their house

    The infected products were diverse, with the majority consisting of nuts and sesame seeds (313), herbs and spices (60), dietetic meals (48), and other miscellaneous food items (34).

    Of the 527 products marked, 332 had India as their single nation of origin, with the remainder labeled with other countries. From September 2020 to April 2024, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) tested a wide range of food goods, including nuts, sesame seeds, herbs, spices, dietetic foods, and other miscellaneous things. The testing revealed that a significant proportion of these products had ethylene oxide, prompting the EU to implement regulatory actions in response to this contamination.

    FSSAI reacts

    In reaction to the European Union's (EU0 discovery of carcinogenic substances in Indian food items, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has launched extensive quality tests on the implicated spices and other food products to ensure they fulfill safety standards.

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2024, 5:11 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Sakshi Dhoni's Instagram plea during CSK vs SRH match goes viral as baby news sparks excitement osf

    Sakshi Dhoni's Instagram plea during CSK vs SRH match goes viral as baby news sparks excitement

    Cadbury drama: Hyderabad resident finds fungus in Dairy Milk; Sparks silk-y theories among netizens AJR

    Cadbury's drama: Hyderabad resident finds fungus in Dairy Milk; Sparks silk-y theories among netizens

    Top 5 homemade energy drink to beat summer heat rkn eai

    Top 5 homemade energy drink to beat summer heat

    cricket IPL 2024: MS Dhoni surprises fans with 'Samurai' hairstyle ahead of the clash against SRH clash osf

    IPL 2024: MS Dhoni surprises fans with 'Samurai' hairstyle ahead of the clash against SRH clash

    Avocado Toast to Greek Yogurt Parfait: 6 breakfast ideas to make at home RKK

    Avocado Toast to Greek Yogurt Parfait: 6 breakfast ideas to make at home

    Recent Stories

    football 'Once a blue, always a blue': Thiago Silva sends message to fans after confirming Chelsea exit (WATCH) snt

    'Once a blue, always a blue': Thiago Silva sends message to fans after confirming Chelsea exit (WATCH)

    Oklahoma Drone footage reveals catastrophic damage after deadly tornadoes wreak havoc in US state (WATCH) snt

    Oklahoma: Drone footage reveals catastrophic damage after deadly tornadoes wreak havoc in US state (WATCH)

    MDH addresses pesticide contamination claims: FAQs shed light on ethylene oxide concerns AJR

    MDH addresses pesticide contamination claims: FAQs shed light on ethylene oxide concerns

    Who is Prajwal Revanna, the JDS MP and Deve Gowda's grandson accused of sexually abusing multiple women'?

    Who is Prajwal Revanna, the JDS MP and Deve Gowda's grandson accused of sexually abusing multiple women'?

    Suhana Khan is next lux brand ambassador RBA

    Suhana Khan to be brand ambassador of THIS popular beauty soap; read details

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon