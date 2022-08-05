When is Raksha Bandhan 2022? Know muhurat and other things you need to know

The festival of Rakhi is right around the corner. This year, will Raksha Bandhan happen on August 11 or 12? For complete information, keep reading.

Photo Courtesy: Getty

The auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan is almost approaching, and siblings are planning gifts and outfits to wear on the day. On the full moon day, also known as Purnima, of the Shravan or Sawan month, this celebration of brothers and sisters is observed.

Photo Courtesy: Getty

This Hindu festival also symbolises the loving bond between a brother and sister. On this day, the sisters tie Rakhi on their brother's wrists and wish him a long, prosperous and happy life. In return, the brothers promise to protect their sisters throughout their life. According to religious beliefs, tying Rakhi at auspicious times is important and brings prosperity.



Photo Courtesy: Getty

When is Raksha Bandhan 2022?

This year, there is a lot of confusion around the date of Raksha Bandhan. While some people believe that Raksha Bandhan will fall on Thursday, August 11, others claim that it will be celebrated on Friday, August 12. So, we felt like helping you out and removing this confusion.

Photo Courtesy: Getty

The Sawan full moon, or Sawan Purnima, occurs on August 11. According to Drik Panchang, the Purnima tithi will take place from 10:38 am on August 11 till 7:05 am on August 12, 2022. But Bhadra is also occurring with the full moon and will be dominant for the first half of Purnima Tithi.



Photo Courtesy: Getty

The optimal time to tie a Rakhi and carry out rituals on Raksha Bandhan is at Aparahna, or late afternoon or Pradosh hour, according to Drik Panchang. According to Hindu texts, Bhadra is a bad season that should be avoided for any auspicious activity. Hence Raksha Bandhan rites should not be performed during that time. Therefore, one should hold off on beginning any auspicious task until Bhadra is over.



Photo Courtesy: Getty