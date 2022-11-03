Pathaan: Want to be fit like Shah Rukh? Follow these fitness regimes, diet plans that King Khan followed

Shah Rukh Khan recently revealed that as the trainers were not allowed in the gym due to quarantine, he called up people like Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan.

Image: Shah Rukh Khan/ Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his birthday with his fans in Mumbai on November 2 and spoke about many things during the SRK day event. Besides cutting his birthday cake, meeting his fans and dancing on Chaiyya Chaiyya, SRK also talked about how he spent his pandemic. He revealed that he took gym tips from fellow actors Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

Image: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

To give an excellent screen presence, Shahrukh Khan had to follow a strict diet plan for Pathaan. In an interaction with The Indian Express, Shahrukh Khan's fitness trainer, Prashant Subhash Sawant, revealed the star's diet secrets which were exclusively tailored for his character in the movie Pathaan. ALSO READ: Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico of 2020 Get Married: Shared a beautiful video

Image: Getty Images

Heavy lifting: The trainer revealed that to fit into the character of Pathaan, he had to do lots of heavy lifting. Earlier, Khan used to do circuit training and cardio workouts a lot. Strength training was required to make Khan look more extensive for the character in Pathaan. According to his trainer, it took them 2 years to build the body we see today on-screen. Fans and followers have appreciated the new look of Shahrukh Khan in the new movie. ALSO READ: Thank God box office collection: Can Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer earn Rs 50 crore?

Image: Getty Images

More protein intake: With a bigger body in mind, Prashant emphasized more protein intake for Khan. His diet included lean meat, egg whites and lentils. Commending his disciplined nature, the trainer had revealed that, be it diet or exercise, he was consistent in everything and never let anything come in the way of preparing for the role of Pathaan.

Image: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram