Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pathaan: Want to be fit like Shah Rukh? Follow these fitness regimes, diet plans that King Khan followed

    First Published Nov 3, 2022, 12:12 PM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan recently revealed that as the trainers were not allowed in the gym due to quarantine, he called up people like Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan.

    Image: Shah Rukh Khan/ Instagram

    Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his birthday with his fans in Mumbai on  November 2 and spoke about many things during the SRK day event. Besides cutting his birthday cake, meeting his fans and dancing on Chaiyya Chaiyya, SRK also talked about how he spent his pandemic. He revealed that he took gym tips from fellow actors Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

    Image: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

    To give an excellent screen presence, Shahrukh Khan had to follow a strict diet plan for Pathaan. In an interaction with The Indian Express, Shahrukh Khan's fitness trainer, Prashant Subhash Sawant, revealed the star's diet secrets which were exclusively tailored for his character in the movie Pathaan.

    ALSO READ: Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico of 2020 Get Married: Shared a beautiful video

    Image: Getty Images

    Heavy lifting: The trainer revealed that to fit into the character of Pathaan, he had to do lots of heavy lifting. Earlier, Khan used to do circuit training and cardio workouts a lot. Strength training was required to make Khan look more extensive for the character in Pathaan. According to his trainer, it took them 2 years to build the body we see today on-screen. Fans and followers have appreciated the new look of Shahrukh Khan in the new movie.

    ALSO READ: Thank God box office collection: Can Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer earn Rs 50 crore?

    Image: Getty Images

    More protein intake: With a bigger body in mind, Prashant emphasized more protein intake for Khan. His diet included lean meat, egg whites and lentils. Commending his disciplined nature, the trainer had revealed that, be it diet or exercise, he was consistent in everything and never let anything come in the way of preparing for the role of Pathaan.

    Image: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

    Shah Rukh Khan had a gala time with his fans on his birthday. Besides meeting them, he also grooved to his famous track Chaiyya Chaiyya from his film Dil Se. Not just that, the actor arrived at Mannat's famous balcony twice to greet his fans. He later uploaded a selfie with the crowd gathered outside his house and penned a heartfelt note for them. He wrote, "It's so lovely to live in front of the sea…..the sea of love that spreads all around me on my birthday….thank u. Grateful for making me feel so special….& happy."
    Dubai's Burj Khalifa was lit up to wish King Khan his birthday. However, it was the birthday boy who had the best present in store for his fans. On his special day, he released the teaser of his upcoming film, Pathaan. Besides him, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It will release on January 25, 2023. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico of 2020 Get Married: Shared a beautiful video sur

    Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico of 2020 Get Married: Shared a beautiful video

    5 reasons why long-distance relationship is beneficial drb

    5 reasons why long-distance relationship is beneficial

    Daily Horoscope for November 3 2022 Taurus Aries Gemini Virgo gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 3, 2022: Peaceful day for Aries, Gemini, Virgo; be careful Taurus

    Numerology Prediction for November 3 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for November 3, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for November 2 2022 aries libra capricorn gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 2, 2022: Peaceful day for Aries, Libra; good day for Capricorn

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: War of words rages on after Bangladesh's Nurul Hasan accuses Virat Kohli of 'fake fielding' snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: War of words rages on after Bangladesh's Nurul Hasan accuses Kohli of 'fake fielding'

    Lollapalooza 2023: Imagine Dragons to Jackson Wang, Japanese Breakfast, check out the artist lineup drb

    Lollapalooza 2023: Imagine Dragons to Jackson Wang, Japanese Breakfast, check out the artist lineup

    Kantara Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal go gaga over Rishab Shetty's blockbuster film- here's what they said RBA

    Kantara: Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal go gaga over Rishab Shetty's blockbuster film- here's what they said

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan dares chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan

    'Prove your allegation, I will quit...' Kerala Governor dares CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Liquor shops to remain closed from November 10; check details - adt

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Liquor shops to remain closed from November 10; check details

    Recent Videos

    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon
    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon