Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico of 2020 Get Married: Shared a beautiful video

Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentn, the two beauty queens representing Argentina and Puerto Rico, are engaged to each other. They are giving us major relationship goals with the video they shared on Instagram.

Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentn, Miss Argentina 2020 and Miss Puerto Rico 2020, respectively, kept their affair a secret for a while before ultimately wowing their audiences by exchanging rings. They made their engagement public on Instagram on October 28. "After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day, 28/10/22," read the caption alongside the video shared on her Instagram.

ALSO READ: 5 ways to add spice to your long-distance relationship

The caption was accompanied by many hearts, rings, and star emojis. The video showed their beautiful relationship through pictures and a film of two beauty queens, including their travels. Fans also got a glimpse of their marriage proposal in the video. They can be seen celebrating their union dressed in white in front of the Puerto Rico Marriage Bureau. According to reports, the two became acquainted at Miss Grand International 2020 and waited a few days to start dating. The video captures their love story here: "Congratulations to both of you. MGIO always support 'LOVE' without boundaries," wrote Miss Grand International in an Instagram post. They also added a heart emoticon.

Both Instagram posts have received numerous views and comments from other verified handles since they posted the video three days ago. Mariana Varela, Miss Argentina 2020, thanked everyone for their kind wishes and support. "Thanks for all the love! We are delighted and blessed. I wish you that the love you are giving us is multiplied! Endless thanks," she wrote on her feed. "Omg, congratulations, MGI brought together a beautiful union," posted singer Abena Akuaba. "Congratulations, beautiful. God bless your union and long live love!!!!" wrote Valentina, Miss Grand International 2019. "Many congratulations, beauties!!!" expressed fashion model Monic.

ALSO READ: International Bikini Day 2022: History, significance, facts that one must know about this swimwear