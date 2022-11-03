Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Thank God box office collection: Can Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer earn Rs 50 crore?

    Despite a festive release, Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer ‘Thank God’ has shown a poor performance at the box office. Going by its collection so far, it seems difficult for the film to touch the Rs 50 crore. Meanwhile, take a look at its Wednesday collection.

    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Nov 3, 2022, 9:24 AM IST

    After the towering success of ‘Shershaah’, Sidharth Malhotra returned to the screens with ‘Thank God’, co-starring actors Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. Unlike the biopic, Sidharth’s this film has proved to be a complete failure in pulling the audience to the theatres. Going by its collections so far, the film has left trade analysts disappointed.

    Helmed by Indra Kumar, ‘Thank God’ was released in the theatres on the second day of Diwali. Despite being a festive release, the film has been consistent with its low earnings, barely making any impact at the box office.

    The makers of ‘Thank God’ had high expectations from the film to be able to do good business. Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh were also seen going all about with the film’s promotions. However, the film has failed to leave its mark on the audience.

    Meanwhile, the figures of the collections of ‘Thank God’ on the ninth day are out now. According to the initial figures, the film has collected only Rs 1.56 crore on Wednesday. With this, the total collection of the film has gone up to Rs 33.66 crores.

    After the steady decline in the earnings of ‘Thank God’, the chances of it reaching the Rs 50 crore mark are also very less. This marks the second theatrical release of Ajay Devgn this year, the first being ‘Runway 34’ in which he shared the screen space with Rakul Preet Singh, apart from Amitabh Bachchan. The film was not a success at the box office but received good reviews after it was recently released on the OTT platform.

    Talking about the work front, Ajay Devgn is now gearing up for 'Drishyam 2’. The trailer for the suspense thriller was recently released and will hit the theatres later this month. Apart from Ajay, the film also stars actors Tabu and Shriya Saran. Akshaye Khanna will also be seen in a pivotal role. While the film is awaiting its release, fans have already hailed its trailer.

    Last Updated Nov 3, 2022, 9:24 AM IST
