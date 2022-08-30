Onam 2022: Traditional flower rangoli ideas for Kerala’s biggest festival

Onam 2022: If you are looking for some flower rangoli ideas to amp up your home décor, here are some images and suggestionsions that will serve as inspiration for the festive. The 10-day festival celebrations will begin on August 30 and will conclude on September 8.

Onam 2022: Onam symbolizes demon king Mahabali’s homecoming. It is among the biggest festivals in Kerala and is celebrated throughout the state. The festival is observed for 10 days and the Keralites celebrate it very enthusiastically. This year, Onam will begin on 30 August and end on 8 September. Onam is marked on the day of Thiruvonam Nakshatram in the month of Chingam, according to the Malayalam calendar. As the celebrations have begun, here are a few flower rangolis that you can consider enhancing the décor at your residence for the festivity.

Use beetle leaves: Most of the time when we see people making flower rangolis, they often use the leaves of a mango tree for the green colour. However, you can go for beetle leaves (paan ka patta) which will not only add a bright green (or dark green) colour to your rangoli but will also enhance it with its unique shape.

Draw up intricate designs: Flower rangolis may not necessarily have to have thick designs. You can chalk out intricate and beautiful designs using petals. For colours, use some pretty and poppy shades of flower petals that will enhance the vibrancy of your home decor.

Go contrast: Playing up with colours is the best part about flowers or normal rangolis. Nature is filled with colours, so pick your favourite combinations, use some contrasts and see how beautiful the flower rangoli looks, even if you have made the easiest of designs.

