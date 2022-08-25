Onam 2022: Who was King Mahabali? Know date, time, significance, history and how to celebrate

Onam celebrates King Mahabali, whose pious soul is said to have visited Kerala during the 10-day festival. Onam will begin on August 30 and will run through September 8. Read about the history, significance, and customs in this article.



India is a diversified country with over 50 festivals, one of which is Onam. Onam is a harvest festival observed throughout Kerala, India. It is Kerala's most famous and largest celebration, commemorating the yearly return of the demon king Mahabali.



Onam is a ten-day festival celebrated with tremendous zeal by Malayalis. Onam is celebrated on the day of Thiruvonam nakshatram in the month of Chingam. This year, Onam 2022 will begin on August 30, 2022 and finish on September 8, 2022.

Who is King Mahabali?

According to Hindu mythology, King Mahabali was a great ruler Kerala. The king was recognised for his benevolence and calm conduct. Devats, the enemy of demons, dispatched Lord Vishnu to destroy King Mahabali's dominion on Earth. Lord Vishnu arrived as a Vamana Avatar and greeted the kind Mahabali. Lord Vishnu measured the whole globe in two steps and requested Mahabali for a spot to put his third step. The kind Mahabali suggested that Vamana rest his foot on his head.

Mahabali delighted and pleased Lord Vishnu, who appointed him to govern till the end of the Kali Yuga (Kalyug). Lord Vishnu also granted Mahabali the benefit of being able to visit his realm once a year. Since that day, the people of his kingdom, which is now Kerala, have celebrated the Onam festival as the day of their Kind Mahabali's return.



Date: In 2022, Onam will be celebrated from August 30 to September 8. Significance: According to the Malayalam calendar, Onam is celebrated at the beginning of Chingam month. It is a harvest festival since it is the time of year when the people of Kerala assemble to celebrate a bountiful crop. Onam is one of the most prominent festivals in Kerala, and it is celebrated for 10 days. Onam is celebrated with a variety of cultural events and festivals.

How is it celebrated? During the 10-day event, individuals dress in traditional attire and worship. Women are dressed in white and gold Kasavu saris. Dance performances, the creation of floral rangolis known as pookkalam, and the preparation of the traditional feast known as Sadya are all part of the festivities.

