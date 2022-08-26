Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Here’s how you can make eco-friendly idol at home

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: The celebration for the 11-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi will begin on August 31. With only a few days left for the festival to begin, are you planning to go eco-friendly this Ganesh Utsav? Here is how you can make a Ganesh idol at home using clay.

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Here is how you can make eco friendly idol at home drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Aug 26, 2022, 4:32 PM IST

    With only a few days left for the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi to begin on August 31, preparations for the arrival of Ganpati Bappa have already begun at the homes of the devotees. Like every year, this year also people are encouraging everyone to opt for eco-friendly Ganeshas over those made using Plaster of Paris (POP) and other chemicals.

    If you are one of those who are willing you install an eco-friendly Ganpati idol at your residence this Ganesh Chaturthi, then this article is for you. Here are a few tips that will help you to make a Ganpati idol at home using clay.

    All you need is black soil for this. Make sure that the place you get the soil from – be it your garden or someplace other, is clean. Filter the soil with a cloth by removing the ballast, pebbles, stones etc. This will make the soil very fine and soft.

    ALSO READ: Hartalika Teej 2022: Observing fast during pregnancy? Keep these things in mind

    To make the Ganesh idol, take only soft and yellow clay. Now, mix cow dung in the soil. Along with this, add desi ghee and honey. This mixture will help you create the idol, making it a complete eco-friendly Ganpati idol. With this, the idol will be made easily and will be pure.

    Once the mixture is ready, knead it into a soft dough, making sure that there is no crack. Once the dough is ready, start moulding it in the shape of the idol. You can also buy casts for clay idol making which are easily available in the market.

    ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 5 ideas to decorate your home, temple on the festival

    In case you do not want to use the clay cast then to make the idol, divide the clay into several circles. Prepare the base on which the idol will be seated. Then make two circles oval shape and put them next to one another, so that the feet of Lord Ganesha are ready. Draw fingers on the clay feet of the idol. 

    Once the feet are ready, it is time to make the belly, for which you need a bigger ball of clay. On top of it, place a smaller ball which will be the face of the idol. Now prepare a clay shape trunk along with years. Keep giving the desired shape using your hands. Once it is ready, let the clay idol dry thoroughly.

    When the clay idol has been well-dried, it is time for you to paint it with watercolours. Your eco-friendly Ganesha idol is now ready!

    Last Updated Aug 26, 2022, 4:32 PM IST
