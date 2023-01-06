Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New Year 2023: Three Indian fat-burning food for a flat belly

    First Published Jan 6, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    While everyone loves eating calorie-rich foods throughout the entire year. Often, we see how a person develops stubborn belly fat on their stomach. No matter what exercise or gymming we do, it refuses to go away. Shedding belly fat can be a strenuous process. Here are the three natural Indian foods to help you lose belly fat.

    Image: Getty Images

    Do you wish to reduce your belly fat? If your answer is yes, then this article is just for you. Losing abdominal fat has become one of the main fitness goals in recent years. People opt for exercises and workouts specifically focused on reducing belly fat. Your friend or family might have suggested you lose weight by attending a fitness centre. 

    But a balanced diet with fat-burning exercises, regular sleep, and less stress are the most effective strategies to shed those extra kilos. According to the National Library Of Medicine, several naturally available ingredients can enable anyone to lose belly fat.

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Green capsicum:

    Green bell peppers are unripe bell peppers. They are less sweet than red and yellow peppers and is bitter in taste. They’re highly nutritious and a great addition to your diet. Capsicum or chilli pepper consumption is linked to a reduction in stored fat in the body. Capsicum can be used in foods and vegetable dishes to burn that fat. It is also a home remedy for improving gut health.

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Ginger:

    We all know winters are here and what’s better than that comforting cup of adrak wali chai. And it has several health benefits too! That’s because ginger has compounds called gingerols and shogaols that play a big role in weight loss. And when we consume ginger, it generates heat in our body and keeps us warm. Fortunately, this heat also helps in fat burn. Studies suggest that ginger has numerous health benefits for persons looking to lose abdominal fat. Ginger consumption is related to increased fat metabolism in the body. Taking ginger also helps to reduce fat storage in the body, resulting in a reduction in overall body weight.

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Turmeric:

    Turmeric offers numerous health benefits. It has the potential to reduce fat deposits in the belly and arms. To lose belly fat, add some turmeric to a glass of warm water and drink it every morning. Turmeric is also known to promote gut health, which in turn, accelerates your weight loss journey. It increases the secretion of bile juice in the stomach, aiding digestion and getting rid of gas and bloating. According to a study published in Tufts University, the curcumin compound present in Haldi can help in battling obesity and excess fat deposition by suppressing the growth of fat tissue and reducing weight gain in mice and cell models.

