    New Year 2023: Scenic destinations which should be included in your travel bucket list this year

    First Published Jan 3, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    You might decide to travel more in 2023. And we have three popular tourist destinations across the globe in order to help you make travel plans for the year.

    Image: Getty Images

    The new year is almost the year. Following two tears of lockdown, 2022 was a year where the world opened up again. And what better way to celebrate this freedom than exploring and visiting new places? 

    While many explorers and travelers went to different places, others may not have been able to get time out. So, worry not. Maybe, 2023 may be the year for you to see new places. And to help you plan trips for the year, we have curated three most ideal places which should be a part of your travel trip in 2023.

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Antalya (Turkey):

    Antalya is known for the world’s most ancient sites. It has some of the best resorts by the beaches. Tourists who love warm destinations with cheap stay options and pocket-friendly streets will love to spend their time here. The ancient sites and ruins at the Yivli Minare Mosque, The Harbour, Kaleici, and Perge Hadrian’s Gate are must-visit places in the city.

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Laussanne (Switzerland):

    Lausanne is a medieval city on the shores of Lake Geneva. The city was once upon a time, occupied by Romans. The breathtaking view of the Alps provides you with both culture-rich history and natural beauty. Don’t miss the incredible city-top view from the Sauvabelin tower.

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Siem Reap (Cambodia):

    Siem Reap has French colonial and Chinese-style architecture in the Old French Quarter and around the Old Market. Siem Reap has countless museums, traditional Apsara dance performances, a Cambodian cultural village, souvenir and handicraft shops, silk farms, rice paddies in the countryside, fishing villages and a bird sanctuary near Tonle Sap, and a cosmopolitan drinking and dining scene. 

    Cambodia’s Siem Reap city, home to the famous Angkor Wat temples, was crowned the ASEAN City of Culture for 2021–2022 at the 9th Meeting of the ASEAN Ministers Responsible for Culture and Arts (AMCA) organized on Oct 22, 2020.

