New Year 2023: Scenic destinations which should be included in your travel bucket list this year

You might decide to travel more in 2023. And we have three popular tourist destinations across the globe in order to help you make travel plans for the year.

The new year is almost the year. Following two tears of lockdown, 2022 was a year where the world opened up again. And what better way to celebrate this freedom than exploring and visiting new places? While many explorers and travelers went to different places, others may not have been able to get time out. So, worry not. Maybe, 2023 may be the year for you to see new places. And to help you plan trips for the year, we have curated three most ideal places which should be a part of your travel trip in 2023.

1. Antalya (Turkey): Antalya is known for the world’s most ancient sites. It has some of the best resorts by the beaches. Tourists who love warm destinations with cheap stay options and pocket-friendly streets will love to spend their time here. The ancient sites and ruins at the Yivli Minare Mosque, The Harbour, Kaleici, and Perge Hadrian’s Gate are must-visit places in the city.

2. Laussanne (Switzerland): Lausanne is a medieval city on the shores of Lake Geneva. The city was once upon a time, occupied by Romans. The breathtaking view of the Alps provides you with both culture-rich history and natural beauty. Don’t miss the incredible city-top view from the Sauvabelin tower.

