New Year 2023: Three healthy vegan eats that should be a part of your daily diet

While we saw many food trends emerging in 2022, With the onset of 2023, this time will not be any different. But definitely, there is a conscious effort this year to eat healthy and plant-based.

What was popular earlier in the year may soon change when the calendar page turns as the year 2023 begins. Nowadays, we see how fresh and innovative trends are in many areas, including style, decor, fashion, and even food, each year. Whether you’re ready or not, evolving food trends might change how dinner gets served in 2023 across the globe. Hence, here are the three healthy vegan eats that should be a part of your daily diet this year. ALSO READ: New Year 2023: 3 pivotal ways to manage diabetes amid celebrations

1. Plant Protein: Lentils and other legumes (such as beans, peas, nuts, and seeds) offer a protein package. They’re rich in fiber, vitamins, minerals, nutrients and can provide plenty of protein per serving, which is half a cup cooked legumes. When it comes to our everyday nutrition, proteins are crucial. Nowadays, we see how quinoa, tofu, soy, legumes, nuts, and seeds are plant proteins used each day globally. The preference for plant-based proteins over meat is quickly gaining popularity. Modern restaurants and cafes serve a range from plant-based protein burgers to plant-based meat.

2. Plant-based Pasta: You’re probably already aware of cauliflower gnocchi and chickpea pasta, but in 2023, a few additional plant-based pasta options are likely to become available. Plant-powered pasta, made from components like spaghetti squash, plant hearts, and green bananas, is here to stay. Pasta is inexpensive, super satisfying, comes in all sorts of fun shapes, and can be quick, to put together. Pasta recipes don’t have to be complex. You can throw a boxful on the boil and saute some veggies to add to a savory sauce. You’ve got a healthy plant-based pasta dinner.

