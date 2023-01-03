New Year 2023: Three healthy vegan eats that should be a part of your daily diet
While we saw many food trends emerging in 2022, With the onset of 2023, this time will not be any different. But definitely, there is a conscious effort this year to eat healthy and plant-based.
Image: Getty Images
What was popular earlier in the year may soon change when the calendar page turns as the year 2023 begins. Nowadays, we see how fresh and innovative trends are in many areas, including style, decor, fashion, and even food, each year.
Whether you’re ready or not, evolving food trends might change how dinner gets served in 2023 across the globe. Hence, here are the three healthy vegan eats that should be a part of your daily diet this year.
Image: Getty Images
1. Plant Protein:
Lentils and other legumes (such as beans, peas, nuts, and seeds) offer a protein package. They’re rich in fiber, vitamins, minerals, nutrients and can provide plenty of protein per serving, which is half a cup cooked legumes.
When it comes to our everyday nutrition, proteins are crucial. Nowadays, we see how quinoa, tofu, soy, legumes, nuts, and seeds are plant proteins used each day globally. The preference for plant-based proteins over meat is quickly gaining popularity. Modern restaurants and cafes serve a range from plant-based protein burgers to plant-based meat.
Image: Getty Images
2. Plant-based Pasta:
You’re probably already aware of cauliflower gnocchi and chickpea pasta, but in 2023, a few additional plant-based pasta options are likely to become available. Plant-powered pasta, made from components like spaghetti squash, plant hearts, and green bananas, is here to stay.
Pasta is inexpensive, super satisfying, comes in all sorts of fun shapes, and can be quick, to put together. Pasta recipes don’t have to be complex. You can throw a boxful on the boil and saute some veggies to add to a savory sauce. You’ve got a healthy plant-based pasta dinner.
Image: Getty Images
3. Traditional Indian foods:
We have all merely heard tales from our parents and grandparents about how they used to eat healthier. Foods and eating habits from the past were much healthy, during our parents' times. Traditional grains like bajra and barley are re-emerging. Also, the eating habits like fasting are known to be healthy.
The lip-smacking taste of Bajra Khichdi is served with spicy garlic chutney. Bajra Roti served with dal or a pickle can make you ditch even the best of exotic delicacies. Interestingly, we try every possible thing to stay in shape.
Bajra is also known as Pearl Millet. It is an integral and quintessence of Indian cuisine when it comes to Rajasthani cuisine in India. Imagining a hearty meal without Bajra delicacies is next to impossible in Rajasthan. Of late, this traditional superfood has turned out to be a fad among health enthusiasts for its enticing taste, texture and umpteen health benefits.
