Miss Universe 2022: Intriguing facts about R'Bonney Gabriel of the United States who won the pageant

Miss USA, R'Bonney Gabriel is the new Miss Universe 2022. Beating all her contemporaries and competitors, the contestant won the hearts of judges and audiences with her confident answers and inspiring outlook for the organization.



Image: Getty Images

Miss USA, R’Bonney Gabriel, the newly crowned Miss Universe 2022, wore a sparkling blue-black ombre dress with cutouts around the bodice and sleeves. A fringe skirt and bejeweled shoulders added a sleek textual finish. Platform heels completed the look. Miss USA, R'Bonney Gabriel has won the Miss Universe 2022 title. The diva faced challenging competition, but she beat all her contemporaries. Gabriel got crowned by Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu at the grand finale of the 71st edition of Miss Universe. The pageant event happened in New Orleans, USA, on January 15. Miss Dominican Republic Andreina Martinez bagged the 2nd Runner-up spot. ALSO READ: Miss Universe 2023: R'Bonney Gabriel of USA wins the crown; See winning video R'Bonney Gabriel stunned and sparkled in a sparkling black gown at the Miss Universe 2022 finale event. She wore a crystal-embellished gown outfit and styled it with statement jewels. Here are some intriguing facts about the Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel:

Image: Getty Images

1. When she is not winning major pageants, R'Bonney Gabriel, 28, is an accomplished fashion designer who even designed some of the gowns that she wore on the stage.

Image: R'Bonney Gabriel / Instagram

2. Miss Universe 2022, R'Bonney Gabriel, designs T-shirts, dresses, and jeans with an eco-friendly clothing line named R'Bonney Nola. R’BONNEY NOLA is an independent label from Houston practicing sustainable design methods and using repurposed/natural fabrics. Created for those seeking artistic expression in their wardrobe, the brand encourages a lifestyle of self-confidence and individuality. Each garment is handmade with attention to detail to reflect the core value of quality clothing. With a commitment to sustainability, the garments are mindfully created with experimental textures, embroideries, and unique handwork in order to reduce the amount of textile waste produced by each piece. By recycling more fabrics and reducing the number of fabric scraps made during the production process, more friendlier to our planet fashion will be.

Image: R'Bonney Gabriel / Instagram

3. R'Bonney Gabriel designed one of her own dark turquoise blue-colored outfits from the Miss Universe 2022 pageant event which was her breakthrough into the Miss Universe 2022 program. Taking to her Instagram post, she posted a few pictures of the same. Her caption read, "Today is interview day! I have poured my heart and soul for the last 2.5 years to get to this point. It feels surreal to be here. I constructed my interview outfit to share my own passions with the world. I hope this inspires people to craft their own unique path to where they want to be."

Image: R'Bonney Gabriel / Instagram