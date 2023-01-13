Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan 'emotional' after seeing fan's Fauji to Pathaan collage

    During the highly interactive #AskSRK session with his fans on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan got emotional while sharing a fan-made collage highlighting his transformation from Fauji to Pathaan.

    First Published Jan 13, 2023, 10:14 AM IST

    All eyes of die-hard SRK fandom globally are now on the global icon Shah Rukh Khan. Ever since his films have got announced, revealing an exciting lineup in 2023 for bollywood lovers and film connoisseurs who have missed watching Shah Rukh on the screens for the past four years. The excitement and anticipation level is at an all-time high now.

    It is true that the Baadshah of the Bollywood industry, Shah Rukh Khan, always takes out time to talk and interact with his fandom once in a while on Twitter. This time a couple of hours back, the globally prominent icon took out time to have an interactive #AskSRK session on Twitter. This interactive session with his fans always takes the internet and social media by storm.

    Before the release of Pathaan, the Raees actor started an Ask SRK session on his Twitter in which one of the fans posted a collage of SRK's journey right from Fauji to Pathaan. He also asked the actor to share some words about his entire journey. The fan's tweet read, "One word for the journey #AskSRK @iamsrk. Plz reply."

    On this, the Baadshah of Bollywood and King Khan got overwhelmed and emotional by witnessing his entire journey so far within a single collage. SRK said that he had not seen or felt this moment in these years and that it makes him emotional as a human to salute. His response read, "Oh wow, hadn’t seen these in years. Always an emotional moment to do this salute!."

    Three big films of SRK are coming out this year. It includes Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. His looks and songs have already set the internet on fire. Apart from this, he has South filmmaker Atlee Kumar directed Jawan alongside Nayanthara and the noted filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani directorial Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu.

    Last Updated Jan 13, 2023, 10:14 AM IST
