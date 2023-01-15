Miss Universe 2023: R'Bonney Gabriel of USA wins the crown; See winning video

Miss USA, R'Bonney Gabriel is the new Miss Universe 2022. Beating all her contemporaries and competitors, the contestant won the hearts of judges and audiences with her confident answers and inspiring outlook for the organization.

Miss USA, R’Bonney Gabriel, the newly crowned Miss Universe 2022, wore a sparkling blue-black ombre dress with cutouts around the bodice and sleeves. A fringe skirt and bejeweled shoulders added a sleek textual finish. Platform heels completed the look.

Miss USA, R'Bonney Gabriel has won the Miss Universe 2022 title. The diva faced challenging competition, but she beat all her contemporaries. Gabriel got crowned by Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu at the grand finale of the 71st edition of Miss Universe. The pageant event happened in New Orleans, USA, on January 15. Miss Dominican Republic Andreina Martinez bagged the 2nd Runner-up spot.

ALSO READ: Happy Pongal 2023: Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Facebook/Whatsapp status, quotes for loved ones

The first runner-up position, got awarded to Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel. Divita Rai, from India, was in the top 16 but missed out on the beauty pageant. R'Bonney Gabriel stunned and sparkled in a sparkling black gown at the Miss Universe 2022 finale event. She wore a crystal-embellished gown outfit and styled it with statement jewels.

Former Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu, who brought the Miss Universe title to India after almost a decade in 2021, upped the style level and oomph factor in a dazzling black gown with an ornate train as she crowned her successor at the event. She also rocked a traditional lehenga by making her starry appearance on the stage at the grand finale. Miss Universe 2023 is the 71st Miss Universe pageant, which took place at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States.

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu of India crowned her successor at the hugely anticipated event. Contestants from over 84 countries participated and competed at the pageant this year. The Miss Universe 2022 pageant was hosted by Jeannie Mai and Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo. Culpo also hosted the Miss Universe 2020 contest.

ALSO READ: Urfi Javed slams Sadhguru on Instagram over LGBTQ views - READ

In the 70-year-old history of the contest, this is the first time that contest featured an all-female presenting panel. The 2022 edition also saw many firsts, like the debut of Bhutan and the comeback of countries like Angola, Belize, Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Malaysia, Myanmar, Saint Lucia, Seychelles, Switzerland, Trinidad and Tobago, and Uruguay.