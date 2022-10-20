Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Love water sports? Visit Kochi NOW, best destination to enjoy water adventure

    First Published Oct 20, 2022, 3:59 PM IST

    If you are an adrenaline junkie and looking for some adventure during your travel. Kochi is the best destination for you. Here are some different water sports you can try out.

    Image: Getty Images

    Kochi is an island city in Kerala crisscrossed by the sea and backwaters. The perfect blend of old-world charm, leisure, and vibrant urban culture can be found here. The state is also famous for its adventure and thrilling sports. Adventure sports in Kochi are worthwhile to try. The wide range of sports activities available will allow you to select the most appropriate adventure sport based on your budget, tastes, and preferences.

    Image: Getty Images

    Water skiing: Water skiing is perfect if you enjoy the adrenaline rush and love the sea. Water skiing takes first place in water sports adventures in Kochi. Here, you can escape your crazy, busy, fast-paced lives by diving into the sea's peaceful and calm waves. The best part is that the sport is safe because it is all done under the surveillance of a professional. The sensation of flying over water is one to remember for a lifetime.

    Image: Getty Images

    Scuba diving: Scuba diving is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Kochi. The city's scuba diving site offers one of the best underwater experiences. You do not need to be a trained swimmer to enjoy this underwater sports activity. Anyone and everyone can experience and cherish the beautiful calm underwater. Here you can observe aquatic wildlife as well as photograph and film it. The training lasts about 45 minutes and is one of the must-do adventure sports in Kochi.

    Image: Getty Images

    Kayaking: Kayaking is becoming increasingly popular as a fun way to explore Kerala's backwaters. It is one of the most thrilling and exciting water adventure sports to try in Kochi. It moves around in the water using a Kayak, but it differs from canoeing in the sitting body posture, weight, and paddle position. It also makes for a relaxing outdoor sports adventure while admiring nature and feeling better for it while out on the water.

    Image: Getty Images

    Banana boat ride: This fun recreational activity can be done individually in and in a group. The adrenaline and excitement of this high-speed water sport can cause dizziness. This is one of Kochi's best adventure sports, lasting only 5 minutes. However, in these five minutes, you will have a captivating and exhilarating experience as you flow over the waves at top speed in the banana-shaped boats.

