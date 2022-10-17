Diwali 2022: Here are some different reasons Diwali is celebrated in India

We don't just celebrate Diwali just to mark the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after his exile. But there are also many other reasons Diwali is celebrated in India Here are some of them.



Image: Getty Images

Diwali, also called Deepawali, is the festival of lights celebrated across the country. The celebration of lights, which is celebrated in the month of Kartik, usually lasts five days, starting from Dhanteras, followed by Narak Chaturdashi, Lakshmi Pujan, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj. Deepawali originates from the Sanskrit words profound and vali, which means "row of lights". The festival is celebrated by lighting up earthen lamps. Even though Diwali is mainly considered a Hindu festival, this day marks many different events in other communities.

Image: Getty Images

Rama's return to Ayodhya after Ravana's defeat: According to the Hindu mythology or epic Ramayana, Lord Rama, along with his brother Laxmana and his wife Sita, returned to Ayodhya after on this day after 14 years in exile in the forest after defeating the demon king Ravana. This day is marked as the victory of good over evil. Also Read: World Food Day 2022: Food items you can include in your daily diet for a healthy lifestyle

Image: Getty Images

Krishna killed Narakasura: Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, killed the demon Narakasura, the evil king of Pragjyotishapura, who had held 16,000 girls in captivity on this day. In the northern parts of India, parts of Assam, and southern Tamil and Telugu communities, this day is Narak Chaturdashi is viewed as the day on which Krishna killed Narakasura.

Pandava's return to Hastinapur: The five Pandava brothers who had been tricked into losing a bet in gambling, after which their Kaurava cousins had exiled them for about 12 years. The Pandavas returned to Hastinapur on this day, also known as Kartik Amavasya, according to the Hindu epic Mahabharata.

Image: Getty Images

Goddess Lakshmi's birth: According to another tradition, it is believed that Diwali is also considered the day Goddess Lakshmi was born from the Samudra Amntham, the cosmic ocean of milk by both the gods and demons. On the night of Diwali, Goddess Lakshmi chose Lord Vishnu as her husband and married him.

Image: Getty Images