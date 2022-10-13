Karwa Chauth 2022: Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Mouni Roy and more actresses are all set for this auspicious

Karwa Chauth is the day when women adorn their hands with beautiful mehndi designs, wear traditional clothes, and wait for the moon to complete their fast. Here are some Bollywood divas, from Shilpa Shetty to Mouni Roy, who are all set for the preparations. Read on to find out more.

Image: Mouni Roy, Raveena Tandon, Ankita Lokhande, Shilpa Shetty, Debina Bonnerjee/ Instagram

Karwa Chauth 2022 Karwa Chauth is here. Celebrated by married women in many parts of the country, the festival falls on the fourth day of Kartik month as per the Hindu lunisolar calendar. On this auspicious day, married women fast from sunrise to moonrise without having water or food to pray for the long lives of their husbands. The fast begins with a pre-dawn meal called sargi, which the fasting woman's mother-in-law lovingly prepares. It is eaten before sunrise, after which 12-15 hours of fasting begin. This year Karwa Chauth fasting will last approximately 14 hours. ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2022: Moonrise timing, Puja Vidhi, Puja Samagri and more details about this auspicious day

Image: Mouni Roy, Raveena Tandon, Ankita Lokhande, Shilpa Shetty, Debina Bonnerjee/ Instagram

Debina Bonnerjee: Mom-to-be Debina Bonnerjee, expecting her second child with her husband Gurmeet Choudhary, shared pictures of her Arabic mehndi design and looked beautiful as she flaunted her hands and her baby bump.

Image: Mouni Roy, Raveena Tandon, Ankita Lokhande, Shilpa Shetty, Debina Bonnerjee/ Instagram

Bollywood's 90's divas Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty celebrate Karwa Chauth with their other industry friends amid fun, food, laughter and Bollywood music.

Image: Mouni Roy, Raveena Tandon, Ankita Lokhande, Shilpa Shetty, Debina Bonnerjee/ Instagram

Raveena Tandon shared glimpses of her Karwa Chauth celebration and wrote, "Most of the time, we all work hard, and life takes over, time flies, but the festive season is when you let go..Live and let Live, love, life, laugh, and celebrate everyday … that’s what we all are about ..thank you, @bindiyadutta6 , @nidhiduttaofficial, and my baby @siddhid11 for always being such amazing hosts .♥️"

Image: Mouni Roy, Raveena Tandon, Ankita Lokhande, Shilpa Shetty, Debina Bonnerjee/ Instagram

Applying Mehendi on hands and feet is a customary ritual part of every Indian celebration. As famous celebrities Celebrate Karwa Chauth this year, several of them gave a glimpse of their henna-adorned hands.

Image: Mouni Roy, Raveena Tandon, Ankita Lokhande, Shilpa Shetty, Debina Bonnerjee/ Instagram

Shilpa Shetty: Shetty shared the videos of her Mehendi and sargi on her Instagram stories and gave us a small glimpse of her Karwa Chauth celebrations.

Image: Mouni Roy, Raveena Tandon, Ankita Lokhande, Shilpa Shetty, Debina Bonnerjee/ Instagram

Mouni Roy: Mouni, who got married to her boyfriend Suraj Nambiar on January 27 of this year in Goa, posted some beautiful photos, showing off her Mehendi. Sharing clicks of her henna hands, and captioned it, “Firsts are always special…Happy Karwa Chauth beauties.” She looked happy posing with her henna-adorned hands.

Image: Mouni Roy, Raveena Tandon, Ankita Lokhande, Shilpa Shetty, Debina Bonnerjee/ Instagram

Actress Mouni Roy seems to be way too excited for her first Karwa Chauth that she is observing for her husband, Suraj Nambiar. Mouni is a devotee of Lord Shiva, so she opted for a mehndi design featuring Lord Shiva and Parvati.

Image: Mouni Roy, Raveena Tandon, Ankita Lokhande, Shilpa Shetty, Debina Bonnerjee/ Instagram

Shraddha tied the knot last year with an Indian Navy Officer, Rahul Nagal, in New Delhi. She also dropped a video of her where she is seen dancing while showing off her Mehendi design.

Image: Mouni Roy, Raveena Tandon, Ankita Lokhande, Shilpa Shetty, Debina Bonnerjee/ Instagram

Arya also posted gorgeous pictures wearing a light green lehenga with matching jewellery. . Alongside the pictures, and captioned them, "Happy Karwachauth & Love To All! Lehenga: @gopivaiddesigns #Grateful.

Image: Mouni Roy, Raveena Tandon, Ankita Lokhande, Shilpa Shetty, Debina Bonnerjee/ Instagram