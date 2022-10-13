Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karwa Chauth 2022: Moonrise timing, Puja Vidhi, Puja Samagri and more details about this auspicious day

    Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival where married women fast for the long life of their husbands, mainly celebrated in the northern part of India. Here are some details on the rituals and traditions that should be followed on this day. 

     

    First Published Oct 13, 2022, 1:15 PM IST

    HAPPY KARWA CHAUTH 2022: Karwa Chauth is an important Hindu festival celebrated across the north and western states of India. On this occasion, married women keep a fast for the long life of their husbands. It is also known as Karak Chaturthi. Karwa Chauth, which is celebrated on the fourth day, which is also called Chaturthi Tithi, of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. It's believed that by observing a day-long fast, the married women are showered with blessings of Goddess Karwa Mata, who is worshipped on this day.

    ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2022: Punjab to Jammu how it is celebrated across India

    Karwa Chauth 2022: Date: Chaturthi Tithi, this year, will be between 1:59 am on October 13 and 3:38 am on October 14, and Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on Thursday, October 13.

    Karwa Chauth 2022: Fasting Timings: The auspicious timings on this day for the married women to start their fast for Karwa Chauth will start from 6:20 am to 8:09 pm on October 13. On this auspicious day, the married women keep fast from morning till the moon's rising. They end the fast after seeing the moon. Karwa Chauth 2022: 

    Moonrise Timings: The moonrise is expected to be at 8:09 pm on October 13. However, the timing could differ in many states depending on the weather conditions.

    Here is the city-wise moonrise time

    1. New Delhi - 08:24 pm
    2. Mumbai - 08:48 pm
    3. Chennai - 08:29 pm
    4. Kolkata - 07:37 pm
    5. Agartala - 07:22 pm
    6. Bengaluru- 08:40 pm
    7. Bhubaneswar - 07:52 pm
    8. Bhopal - 08:21 pm
    9. Chandigarh - 08:06 pm
    10. Dehradun - 08:02 pm
    11. Gandhinagar - 08:40 pm
    12. Gurgaon - 08:11 pm
    13. Hyderabad - 08:28 pm
    14. Jammu - 08:09 pm
    15. Jaipur - 08:19 pm
    16. Lucknow - 07:58 pm
    17. Madurai - 08:43 pm
    18. Noida - 08:09 pm
    19. Panaji - 08:51 pm
    20. Patna - 07:44 pm
    21. Pune - 08:45 pm
    22. Ranchi - 07:48 pm
    23. Raipur - 08:07 pm
    24. Shimla - 08:04 pm
    25. Thiruvananthapuram - 08:51 pm

    Karwa Chauth 2022: Pooja Samagiri

    The items required for performing the rituals are:

    • Kapur
    • Ghee
    • Curd
    • Water
    • Milk
    • Sugar
    • Honey
    • Haldi
    • Chandan
    • Sindoor
    • Dhoop
    • Earthen pot
    • Incense sticks
    • Roli
    • Sweets
    • Flowers
    • Chalni (Sieve)
    • Oil lamp
    • Cotton wick
    • Lamp

    Karwa Chauth 2022: Puja Vidhi

    1. On this day, Married women keep a strict fast for the whole day, and Karwa Chauth Puja is performed in the evening.
    2. Following this, the fast ends after the moon's sighting.
    3. Water is offered to Chandra Devta in an earthen pot.
    4. To break the fast, the married women look at the moon and then at their husband's faces with the help of a sieve.
    5. Post this, and the husbands feed their wives.

    ALSO READ: Happy Karwa Chauth 2022: Wishes, images and messages to share with loved ones

     

    Last Updated Oct 13, 2022, 1:18 PM IST
