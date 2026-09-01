India is seeing a major shift in its digestive health burden. While improvements in sanitation, vaccination and public health have helped control several infectious diseases, metabolic and lifestyle-related conditions are rising rapidly.

Doctors say the country is now dealing with both old and new challenges at the same time. Persistent infections such as Helicobacter pylori and intestinal worm infestations continue to affect millions, while fatty liver disease, colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and coeliac disease are becoming increasingly common.

The changing pattern will be a key focus at the World Congress of Gastroenterology (WCOG) 2026, scheduled to be held in India for the first time from September 30 to October 3 at Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, Delhi.