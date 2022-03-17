Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Holi 2022: Whatsapp messages, wishes, Facebook status that you can share

    First Published Mar 17, 2022, 6:45 PM IST

    Happy Holi 2022: Send Holi WhatsApp and Facebook messages and greetings, to your near and dear ones. See images at Asianet Newsable.

    Image: Getty Images

    Holi 2022: One of the most favourite and the brightest of festivals, Holi, is right here. On Friday, people across the country will be playing colours on the occasion of Dhulandi. The celebration of colours always feels incomplete without our dear ones. It doesn’t matter whether you stay in the same city or not, a simple wish on Holi makes is all it takes to tell our loved ones how much we miss them on the occasion as special as Holi. Therefore, here are a few images and messages that you can share with the ones or simply put as your Facebook or WhatsApp status.

    Image: Getty Images

    May this festival of colours forever fill your life with vibrant colours and happiness. Wishing you a very Happy Holi!

    Image: Getty Images

    May this festival of Holi bring your family joy, success and prosperity, while keeping the evil away from you. Happy Holi!

    Image: Getty Images

    Just how Prahlad defeat Hiranyakashyap and his sister Holika with his sheer faith in Lord Vishnu, may your life also always be filled with faith, hope and goodness.

    Image: Getty Images

    You add colours to my life and happiness to my heart. Happy Holi!

    Image: Getty Images

    Holi signifies the win of good over evil. May you also always triumph over evil to lead a life filled with prosperity, joy, success, love and faith. May Lord Vishnu always bless you. Happy Holi.

    Image: Getty Images

    Let the auspicious occasion of Holi be the day when you burn the ego and every other negative energy. May this festival of colours mark a fresh start in your life.

    Image: Getty Images

    With water balloons, water pistols, and a lot of vibrant colours, begin your Holi celebrations with joy and love.

    Image: Getty Images

    Wishing you and your family a very Happy Holi which is filled with laughter, love, hope and faith. Happy Holi!

    Image: Getty Images

    May the evil walk out of your home and life this Holi while joy and prosperity come to stay forever. Happy Holi.

    Image: Getty Images

    Hope you celebrate the auspicious day of Holi over a platter of lip-smacking snacks and a glass of thandaai, splashing colours of love. Happy Holi!

