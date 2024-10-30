US welcomes India-China troops disengagement from Depsang and Demchok in Ladakh

India and China have initiated troop disengagement in Depsang and Demchok, Ladakh. The US welcomes this step towards reducing border tensions. The process involves verification and resumed patrolling protocols.

With the disengagement process between the troops of India and China from Depsang plains and Demchok in eastern Ladakh about nearing, the United States has appreciated the step, saying that the US welcomes any reduction in tensions along the border.

In reply to a query, US State Department spokesperson, Mathew Miller said: “We understand that both countries have taken initial steps to withdraw troops from friction points along the Line of Actual Control. We welcome any reduction in tensions along the border.”

The disengagement process between the two Himalayan giants will be completed today and then the two sides would carry physical verification to ensure that no untoward or faceoff takes place in the future.

After physical verification, the troops from both sides would go on patrol like they used to go Pre-April 2020, provided they inform each other about their timings. Ever since the border standoff began at several points in eastern Ladakh, the Chinese troops have been blocking patrolling access to the Indian Army in Depsang and Demchok areas.

In the Depsang area, Chinese troops had blocked Indian soldiers from patrolling Points PP 10, 11, 11A, 12, and 13, covering approximately 952 square kilometers.

Strategically significant location, Depsang is situated near the Y-Junction, about 20 kilometers from the Daulat Beg Oldi (DBO) airfield. The Chinese troops had been sitting at the Y-Junction and blocking the Indian Army soldiers from going beyond the junction point. The Y-Junction serves as a critical link between the Siachen Glacier and the DBO airfield.

In Demchok, the Charding Nullah separates the two countries with Indian territory lying to the west of the Charding Nullah while Chinese territory to the east.

On October 21, India’s foreign secretary Vikram Misri announced the development that took place between the two countries to resume patrolling in the pending areas. The border standoff that lasted for about 4.5 years, saw 21 rounds of top military commanders meeting and several rounds of diplomatic level talks to ease the tension in the friction points in eastern Ladakh.

The agreement was underscored during the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping meeting at Kazan, Russia on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit last week, wherein the two leaders welcome the new patrolling agreements.

Latest Videos