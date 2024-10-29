Diwali 2024: Say goodbye to THESE bathroom items to eliminate vastu dosh

During Diwali cleaning, remove broken items and clutter from your bathroom. Ensure cleanliness, fix leaks, and let in light to invite positive energy.

Nancy Tiwari
First Published Oct 29, 2024, 6:06 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 29, 2024, 6:05 PM IST

Diwali cleaning holds special significance. By addressing certain Vastu defects while cleaning your bathroom, you can bring positive energy into your home. According to Vastu Shastra, some bathroom items generate negative energy, removing which brings good fortune, happiness, prosperity, and peace. We asked our expert Shivam Pathak about the things that shouldn't be kept in the bathroom according to Vastu Shastra, which bring Vastu defects and negativity. Let's learn about them in this article and remove them from the house during Diwali cleaning.

Remove these things from your bathroom

1. Remove broken items
According to Vastu, broken buckets, mugs, soap dishes, or any other broken items kept in the bathroom attract negative energy. This can cause unrest and tension in the house. Therefore, these broken items should be removed during Diwali cleaning.

2. Remove old and rusty things
Old, rusty, or damaged items kept in the bathroom, such as taps, showerheads, or mirrors, promote negativity. By replacing them, you will not only ensure cleanliness but also increase positive energy by removing them.

3. Remove unsafe chemicals and extra items
Extra chemicals in the bathroom, such as expired cleaning products or unnecessary beauty products, cause Vastu defects. By removing them, you can increase positivity in the bathroom and keep the space clean and organized.

4. Remove damp or dirty clothes
Keeping wet or dirty towels and clothes in the bathroom creates Vastu defects, which can cause illness and negativity in the house. Therefore, wash them regularly, put them outside to dry, and keep only dry clothes in the bathroom.

5. Clean cluttered bathroom shelves
Extra items stored on bathroom shelves, such as empty bottles, useless packaging of beauty products, or old brushes, are a symbol of negativity. Remove these cluttered items and keep only essential things so that the bathroom looks clean and positive energy flows.

