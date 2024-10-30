Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena, fellow contestants call out Shrutika Arjun's 'affected' accent

In Bigg Boss 18, Shrutika Arjun’s South Indian accent has sparked mixed reactions among contestants. Vivian Dsena and others have challenged it, leading to rising tensions in the house.
 

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena, fellow contestants call out Shrutika Arjun's 'affected' accent NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Oct 30, 2024, 12:36 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 30, 2024, 12:36 PM IST

In the latest season of Bigg Boss 18, contestant Shrutika Arjun has become a topic of discussion due to her South Indian accent. While many housemates find her accent charming, some believe it sounds contrived. This mixed reaction has sparked conversations among contestants, leading to notable confrontations.

Vivian Dsena is one contestant who has voiced his opinion on Shrutika's accent. In a recent episode, the contestants were tasked with nominating two housemates, and Vivian nominated Shrutika, citing that she previously prevented him from nominating her. He expressed his frustrations during a confession session, highlighting the growing tensions in the house.

Rajat Dalal also chimed in, criticizing Shrutika for her accent during his nomination of her. He noted that her dialect is clearer when she is angry, but when she’s calm, it seems affected. This sentiment was echoed by Avinash Mishra, who initially pointed out her accent during the nominations task last week. The ongoing discussion about her speech has added an intriguing layer to the unfolding drama within the house.

For those unfamiliar, Shrutika Arjun is a well-known figure in the South Indian film industry and gained popularity as a winner on the popular cooking show “Cooku With Comali.” She later served as a judge on subsequent seasons, showcasing her culinary expertise.

Meanwhile, Vivian’s wife, Nouran Aly, has been actively supporting him on social media since the show began. Recently, she shared a reel on her Instagram Story where Karan was seen mentioning that Vivian's family must be watching from home. In response, Nouran issued a stern warning to Karan, urging him to stop dragging her husband’s family into the drama of the show.

As tensions rise, fans eagerly await how these dynamics will evolve in the coming episodes of Bigg Boss 18.

ALSO READ Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena's wife slams Karan Veer Mehra for involving family in gameplay

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan welcomes Tiger Shroff for exciting Diwali special [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan welcomes Tiger Shroff for exciting Diwali special [WATCH]

Bharti Singh REVEALED this thing about Madhuri Dixit's son Arin Rene; Read on ATG

Bharti Singh REVEALED this thing about Madhuri Dixit's son Arin Rene; Read on

Nayanthara Beyond the Fairytale': Documentary on actress to release on THIS platform ATG

'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale': Documentary on actress to release on THIS platform

Did Ananya Panday's rumored beau Walker Blanco confirmed their relationship on Instagram? Check here RTM

Who is Walker Blanco? Ananya Panday's rumored beau wishes her on Instagram; Check here

I love you...', Walker Blanco wishes Ananya Panday amid dating speculation ATG

'I love you...', Walker Blanco wishes Ananya Panday amid dating speculation

Recent Stories

Latest Zero Neck Blouse Designs for Cotton Sarees anr

Latest Zero Neck Blouse Designs for Cotton Sarees

From KL Rahul to Rishabh Pant: Top players likely to be released before IPL 2025 auction AJR

From KL Rahul to Rishabh Pant: Top players likely to be released before IPL 2025 auction

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan welcomes Tiger Shroff for exciting Diwali special [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan welcomes Tiger Shroff for exciting Diwali special [WATCH]

cricket ICC Test Rankings: Yashasvi Jaiswal climbs, Jasprit Bumrah loses Top Spot scr

ICC Test Rankings: Jaiswal climbs, Bumrah loses top Spot

5 Effective DIY hair packs for dandruff and hair fall RTM

5 Effective DIY hair packs for dandruff and hair fall

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon