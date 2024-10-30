Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena, fellow contestants call out Shrutika Arjun's 'affected' accent

In Bigg Boss 18, Shrutika Arjun’s South Indian accent has sparked mixed reactions among contestants. Vivian Dsena and others have challenged it, leading to rising tensions in the house.

In the latest season of Bigg Boss 18, contestant Shrutika Arjun has become a topic of discussion due to her South Indian accent. While many housemates find her accent charming, some believe it sounds contrived. This mixed reaction has sparked conversations among contestants, leading to notable confrontations.

Vivian Dsena is one contestant who has voiced his opinion on Shrutika's accent. In a recent episode, the contestants were tasked with nominating two housemates, and Vivian nominated Shrutika, citing that she previously prevented him from nominating her. He expressed his frustrations during a confession session, highlighting the growing tensions in the house.

Rajat Dalal also chimed in, criticizing Shrutika for her accent during his nomination of her. He noted that her dialect is clearer when she is angry, but when she’s calm, it seems affected. This sentiment was echoed by Avinash Mishra, who initially pointed out her accent during the nominations task last week. The ongoing discussion about her speech has added an intriguing layer to the unfolding drama within the house.

For those unfamiliar, Shrutika Arjun is a well-known figure in the South Indian film industry and gained popularity as a winner on the popular cooking show “Cooku With Comali.” She later served as a judge on subsequent seasons, showcasing her culinary expertise.

Meanwhile, Vivian’s wife, Nouran Aly, has been actively supporting him on social media since the show began. Recently, she shared a reel on her Instagram Story where Karan was seen mentioning that Vivian's family must be watching from home. In response, Nouran issued a stern warning to Karan, urging him to stop dragging her husband’s family into the drama of the show.

As tensions rise, fans eagerly await how these dynamics will evolve in the coming episodes of Bigg Boss 18.

