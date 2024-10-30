Who is Walker Blanco? Ananya Panday's rumored beau wishes her on Instagram; Check here

The two met at the lavish Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding in July. Since then the rumors started flying and fans believe that after breaking up with Aditya Roy Kapoor, Ananya Panday moved on with Walker Blanco. 

Did Ananya Panday's rumored beau Walker Blanco confirmed their relationship on Instagram? Check here RTM
Author
Roshni Tamta
First Published Oct 30, 2024, 12:37 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 30, 2024, 1:22 PM IST

Call Me Bae actress Ananya Panday is celebrating her 26th birthday today, October 30. Several friends, family, and fans have been wishing her a happy birthday. However, one wish that has caught everyone's attention on social media is from her rumored beau, Walker Blanco.

Blanco posted a picture of Ananya Panday smiling on his Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful. You are so special. I love you Anniee!" Fans are speculating that the two are dating and this post solidifies the rumors.  

Who is Walker Blanco?

Walker Blanco is a former model currently working for Vantara, an animal shelter in Jamnagar, Gujarat, founded by Anant Ambani. Blanco is an animal lover and his Instagram is filled with pictures of exotic animals. 

The American model now leads an adventurous life and enjoys traveling, and several outdoor activities including scuba diving, yacht trips, trekking, and more. He shares a glimpse of his thrilling trips.  

The two met at the lavish Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding in July. Since then the rumors started flying and fans believe that after breaking up with Aditya Roy Kapoor, Ananya Panday moved on with Walker Blanco. 

 

Did Ananya Panday's rumored beau Walker Blanco confirmed their relationship on Instagram? Check here RTM

 

Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana Panday also posted a throwback video of the actress' childhood. The caption read, "Birthday Eve. ananyapanday !!!loads of love and some forced kisses."

Watch video 

 

 

During Ananya's appearance on Karan Johar's talk show 'Koffee with Karan', the actress was asked about her relationship status as she was rumored to be dating  Aditya Roy Kapoor at that time. Karan said, "Denying your relationships, isn't that a bit last season."

Ananya replied, "I don't think it is last season, I think it's forever. You should... I am not saying you should deny your relationships or accept them. You should just do what works for you and I think some things are private and special and it should be kept that way." 

The audience has recently appreciated her work in Netflix original Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, CTRL, and Amazon Prime's Call Me Bae. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan welcomes Tiger Shroff for exciting Diwali special [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan welcomes Tiger Shroff for exciting Diwali special [WATCH]

Bharti Singh REVEALED this thing about Madhuri Dixit's son Arin Rene; Read on ATG

Bharti Singh REVEALED this thing about Madhuri Dixit's son Arin Rene; Read on

Nayanthara Beyond the Fairytale': Documentary on actress to release on THIS platform ATG

'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale': Documentary on actress to release on THIS platform

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena, fellow contestants call out Shrutika Arjun's 'affected' accent NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena, fellow contestants call out Shrutika Arjun's 'affected' accent

I love you...', Walker Blanco wishes Ananya Panday amid dating speculation ATG

'I love you...', Walker Blanco wishes Ananya Panday amid dating speculation

Recent Stories

Latest Zero Neck Blouse Designs for Cotton Sarees anr

Latest Zero Neck Blouse Designs for Cotton Sarees

From KL Rahul to Rishabh Pant: Top players likely to be released before IPL 2025 auction AJR

From KL Rahul to Rishabh Pant: Top players likely to be released before IPL 2025 auction

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan welcomes Tiger Shroff for exciting Diwali special [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan welcomes Tiger Shroff for exciting Diwali special [WATCH]

cricket ICC Test Rankings: Yashasvi Jaiswal climbs, Jasprit Bumrah loses Top Spot scr

ICC Test Rankings: Jaiswal climbs, Bumrah loses top Spot

5 Effective DIY hair packs for dandruff and hair fall RTM

5 Effective DIY hair packs for dandruff and hair fall

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon