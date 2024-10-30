Who is Walker Blanco? Ananya Panday's rumored beau wishes her on Instagram; Check here

The two met at the lavish Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding in July. Since then the rumors started flying and fans believe that after breaking up with Aditya Roy Kapoor, Ananya Panday moved on with Walker Blanco.

Call Me Bae actress Ananya Panday is celebrating her 26th birthday today, October 30. Several friends, family, and fans have been wishing her a happy birthday. However, one wish that has caught everyone's attention on social media is from her rumored beau, Walker Blanco.

Blanco posted a picture of Ananya Panday smiling on his Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful. You are so special. I love you Anniee!" Fans are speculating that the two are dating and this post solidifies the rumors.

Who is Walker Blanco?

Walker Blanco is a former model currently working for Vantara, an animal shelter in Jamnagar, Gujarat, founded by Anant Ambani. Blanco is an animal lover and his Instagram is filled with pictures of exotic animals.

The American model now leads an adventurous life and enjoys traveling, and several outdoor activities including scuba diving, yacht trips, trekking, and more. He shares a glimpse of his thrilling trips.

The two met at the lavish Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding in July. Since then the rumors started flying and fans believe that after breaking up with Aditya Roy Kapoor, Ananya Panday moved on with Walker Blanco.

Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana Panday also posted a throwback video of the actress' childhood. The caption read, "Birthday Eve. ananyapanday !!!loads of love and some forced kisses."

During Ananya's appearance on Karan Johar's talk show 'Koffee with Karan', the actress was asked about her relationship status as she was rumored to be dating Aditya Roy Kapoor at that time. Karan said, "Denying your relationships, isn't that a bit last season."

Ananya replied, "I don't think it is last season, I think it's forever. You should... I am not saying you should deny your relationships or accept them. You should just do what works for you and I think some things are private and special and it should be kept that way."

The audience has recently appreciated her work in Netflix original Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, CTRL, and Amazon Prime's Call Me Bae.

