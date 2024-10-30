Narak Chaturdashi 2024: Check date, timing, rituals, and importance of day

Narak Chaturdashi, or Choti Diwali, is celebrated on October 30, 2024. It signifies spiritual cleansing and the victory of good over evil, marked by rituals, lights, and joyous gatherings.

Narak Chaturdashi, also known as Choti Diwali, marks the second day of the Diwali festival and is celebrated with great enthusiasm across India. This day carries profound religious and spiritual importance for Hindus, as it honors the victory of Lord Krishna over the demon Narakasura, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil.

Date and Timing for Narak Chaturdashi 2024

In 2024, Narak Chaturdashi falls on October 30. The Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 2:45 AM and concludes the following day, October 31, at 5:22 AM. This timing is significant for performing the rituals associated with the day.

Puja Rituals

On this auspicious occasion, devotees engage in various rituals to seek blessings and purify themselves. The day begins early, often before sunrise, with a ceremonial bath, known as "Naraka Chaturdashi Snan," believed to cleanse the body and soul of impurities.

People then worship various deities, including Lord Krishna and Goddess Kali, offering prayers and lighting diyas (lamps) to dispel darkness and negativity. Homes are adorned with vibrant decorations and rangoli, welcoming prosperity and joy.

Significance of Choti Diwali

Narak Chaturdashi is more than just a precursor to the grand Laxmi Puja celebrated on the main day of Diwali; it symbolizes the cleansing of one's soul and the elimination of past sins. The day serves as a reminder of the power of righteousness and the importance of moral integrity. Families gather to celebrate, share sweets, and light fireworks, fostering a spirit of joy and togetherness.

As Narak Chaturdashi approaches, preparations intensify, reflecting the anticipation for the festival. This year, as we celebrate on October 30, may the light of the diyas guide us towards prosperity, health, and happiness. Embrace the spirit of Choti Diwali and partake in rituals that honor tradition while fostering a sense of community and devotion.

