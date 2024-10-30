Narak Chaturdashi 2024: Check date, timing, rituals, and importance of day

Narak Chaturdashi, or Choti Diwali, is celebrated on October 30, 2024. It signifies spiritual cleansing and the victory of good over evil, marked by rituals, lights, and joyous gatherings.
 

Narak Chaturdashi 2024: Check date, timing, rituals, and importance of day NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Oct 30, 2024, 7:20 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 30, 2024, 7:20 AM IST

Narak Chaturdashi, also known as Choti Diwali, marks the second day of the Diwali festival and is celebrated with great enthusiasm across India. This day carries profound religious and spiritual importance for Hindus, as it honors the victory of Lord Krishna over the demon Narakasura, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil.

Date and Timing for Narak Chaturdashi 2024

In 2024, Narak Chaturdashi falls on October 30. The Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 2:45 AM and concludes the following day, October 31, at 5:22 AM. This timing is significant for performing the rituals associated with the day.

Puja Rituals

On this auspicious occasion, devotees engage in various rituals to seek blessings and purify themselves. The day begins early, often before sunrise, with a ceremonial bath, known as "Naraka Chaturdashi Snan," believed to cleanse the body and soul of impurities.

People then worship various deities, including Lord Krishna and Goddess Kali, offering prayers and lighting diyas (lamps) to dispel darkness and negativity. Homes are adorned with vibrant decorations and rangoli, welcoming prosperity and joy.

Significance of Choti Diwali

Narak Chaturdashi is more than just a precursor to the grand Laxmi Puja celebrated on the main day of Diwali; it symbolizes the cleansing of one's soul and the elimination of past sins. The day serves as a reminder of the power of righteousness and the importance of moral integrity. Families gather to celebrate, share sweets, and light fireworks, fostering a spirit of joy and togetherness.

As Narak Chaturdashi approaches, preparations intensify, reflecting the anticipation for the festival. This year, as we celebrate on October 30, may the light of the diyas guide us towards prosperity, health, and happiness. Embrace the spirit of Choti Diwali and partake in rituals that honor tradition while fostering a sense of community and devotion.

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Check your daily horoscope: October 30, 2024 - Favourable day for Leo, Aries may have stressful day and more AJR

Check your daily horoscope: October 30, 2024 - Favourable day for Leo, Aries may have stressful day and more

Dhanteras 2024: Check city-wise auspicious times to buy Gold and Silver NTI

Dhanteras 2024: Check city-wise auspicious times to buy Gold and Silver

Check your daily horoscope: October 29, 2024 - Difficult day for Aries, good day for Pisces and more gcw

Check your daily horoscope: October 29, 2024 - Difficult day for Aries, good day for Pisces and more

Numerology Predictions for October 29, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number gcw

Numerology Predictions for October 29, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

Dhanteras 2024: Explore the Date, rituals, and significance of this auspicious festival NTI

Dhanteras 2024: Explore the Date, rituals, and significance of this auspicious festival

Recent Stories

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena's slams Karan Veer Mehra for involving family in gameplay NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena's wife slams Karan Veer Mehra for involving family in gameplay

Karnataka HC grants 6 weeks interim bail to actor Darshan in Renukaswamy murder case for treatment vkp

BREAKING: Karnataka HC grants 6 weeks interim bail to actor Darshan in Renukaswamy murder case for treatment

Diwali 2024: 6 stunning flower Rangoli designs ATG

Diwali 2024: 6 stunning flower Rangoli designs

Shivangi Joshi to Avneet Kaur; Celebs attend Diwali bash in style ATG

Shivangi Joshi to Avneet Kaur; Celebs attend Diwali bash in style

Canadian minister admits he leaked Amit Shah's alleged 'role' in plot to target Khalistanis (WATCH) snt

Canadian minister admits he leaked Amit Shah's alleged 'role' in plot to target Khalistanis (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon