Are you pregnant and want to play Holi? Here are some dos and don'ts

Here are a few tips for you to play Holi this year if you are pregnant. Pregnancy is an incredible experience. But what if you’re expecting a child and want to play Holi, you can but follow these tips

You may have shifted your priorities due to your pregnancy, but that doesn't mean you can't have fun and enjoy yourself. Pregnancy is a fantastic experience. What if you're expecting a child and want to participate in Holi? Have your friends and relatives urged you to keep a low profile this holiday season, keeping a safe distance while everyone else celebrates? You may have shifted your priorities due to your pregnancy, but that doesn't mean you can't have fun and enjoy yourself.

Do not be scared. Here are a few ideas for Holi celebrations:

Ensure your eyes are properly shielded: You can safeguard your eyes by wearing clear glasses or sunglasses. This is important because if dry or wet colour powder gets into direct contact with your eyes, it can cause considerable irritation.

Also Read: Holi 2022: Here’s how you can celebrate it in the eco-friendly way

Avoid crowded and damp locations: If there is too much water on the floor around you, you are more likely to slip, which might cause serious injury to the foetus. Suffocation and large crowds are an issue. This may irritate you, especially if you are claustrophobic.

Also Read: Holi 2022: Protect your skin on the 'festival of colours', 5 skincare tips for all

Play Holi with natural or herbal colours: Chemical-laden colours can harm the foetus if they enter the circulation. They emit dangerous compounds into the air you breathe while playing, such as copper sulphate, lead oxide, and mercury. Chemical colours can also penetrate your skin and impact your neurological system. Consequently, it is recommended to avoid synthetic dyes favouring natural ones. Because of their nutritional benefits, herbal colours may also help your skin.

Also Read: Holi 2022: Holika Dahan to Kamadeva killing, let’s understand its significance

Reduce your consumption of deep-fried sweets and snacks: Avoiding deep-fried meals, particularly those heavy in sugar, has long been recommended as a good health practice. So, if you're a soon-to-be mother, you already know how critical it is to heed this advice. Items to avoid at the Holi party are spicy chaats, bhang, caffeinated beverages, paan, laddus, and other ghee-based sweets. These foods are potentially dangerous since they can cause indigestion and stomach distress.

