    Happy Choti Holi Wishes 2022: Quotes, status, Images and Wishes that you can share

    First Published Mar 17, 2022, 10:24 AM IST

    Happy Choti Holi 2022

    Image: Getty Images

    Holika Dahan is celebrated just a day before Holi. It is also called Choti Holi in many places. On the day of Choti Holi, a pyre of woods and cakes of cow dung along with many other things are burnt in the evening. This is called the Holika Dahan. The festival of Holi signifies the victory of truth over falsehood. On the day of Holika Dahan, people apply colours, gulal to each other and send greetings on this special day. Here are wishes, messages and images that you can send to you loved ones on the occasion of Choti Holi 2022.

    The way Holika was burnt to ashes,
    May all your life’s troubles and sins be also burnt in the holy pyre.
    Happy Holika Dahan!

    May you always talk sweet while your life is filled with joy. On the occasion of Choti Holi and Holika Dahan, may nothing but good come to you. Happy Holika Dahan!

    Let the fire of Holika burn all the evils of the mind.
    Here is wishing you and your family a very Happy Holika Dahan.

    Burn all the sorrow and pain a day before Holi and celebrate the festival of colours with new happiness and new zeal. Happy Holika Dahan!

    Holika burns every year, but the evil within the man does not die.
    However, it also teaches you that evil does burn one day. Happy Holika Dahan!

