Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Baisakhi 2023: Wishes, messages, images to share on Facebook/WhatsApp with loved ones

    First Published Apr 14, 2023, 6:00 AM IST

    Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi, is an important harvest festival for the Sikh community. This year, the festival falls on April 14th. According to the solar calendar, the day marks the start of the Sikh New Year and is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm. Check out all images, wishes and messages.
     

    article_image1

    Baisakhi is celebrated on April 14 this year. The event, also known as Vaisakhi, is widely celebrated throughout Punjab and Haryana. It heralds the start of the spring harvesting season. People celebrate Baisakhi by lighting firecrackers, buying for new outfits, spending time with family and friends, visiting Gurudwaras, and listening to langars and nagar kirtans.

    To commemorate the occasion, folk dances like as bhangra and gidda are performed. Furthermore, it has religious importance for the Sikh community, and Baisakhi marks the beginning of the Punjabi New Year according to the Punjabi calendar.

    Also Read | Baisakhi 2023: 3 traditional Punjabi delicacies that are must-have on this festival

    article_image2

    Happy Baisakhi 2023 wishes

    1. May Waheguru bless you with growth, health and peace on this festival of harvest. Happy Baisakhi.

    2. May your life be blessed with pleasure, serenity, and success on this auspicious day of Baisakhi. Happy Baisakhi to you and your family.

    3. May the festival of Baisakhi bring you good fortune, success, and happiness in all your endeavours! Wishing you a joyous spring season. Happy Baisakhi.

    Also Read | Baisakhi 2023: Seven ways you can celebrate with friends and family

    article_image3

    4. May the divine light of Waheguru fill your life with joy and happiness. Happy Baisakhi to you and your loved ones.

    5. May this Baisakhi bring a new ray of hope and positivity into your life. Happy Baisakhi to you and your family!

    6. Sending you my warmest wishes on the occasion of Baisakhi. May your life be filled with success, happiness, and love. Happy Baisakhi!

    article_image4

    Happy Baisakhi 2023 messages

    1. I convey my heartiest wishes to you and your family on the glorious occasion of Baisakhi. May this be the beginning of a lucky year ahead. Happy Baisakhi.

    2. On this important occasion, let us have fun and dance. It is a day to rejoice as pleasure surrounds you. I wish you a prosperous and joyous Baisakhi.

    3. Best wishes for Baisakhi to you and your family. May the joy of the fresh harvest reach you and keep you in good spirits. Congratulations on Baisakhi.

    4. May this Baisakhi bring a new wave of happiness and peace into your life. Happy Baisakhi to you and your loved ones!

    5. May the cheerful spirit of Baisakhi fill your heart with happiness and joy. Happy Baisakhi to you and your loved ones!

    When is Baisakhi 2023? Know Date, significance, importance, of the Sikh New Year and harvest festival

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for April 14 2023 Sagittarius Capricorn Gemini Aries Virgo Leo Libra gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 14, 2023: Good day for Aries, Gemini; difficult day for Capricorn

    Numerology Prediction for April 14 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 14, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    IMD warns intense heat in Kerala in next few days; Temperature soars above 40 degree Celsius anr

    IMD warns intense heat in Kerala in next few days; Temperature soars above 40 degree Celsius

    COVID-19 is back: Here are 8 lifestyle tips to stay fit during rising coronavirus pandemic - gps

    COVID-19 is back: Here are 8 lifestyle tips to stay fit during rising coronavirus pandemic

    Planning for Intermittent fasting? Add Avocados, legumes and more to your diet for best results RBA

    Planning for Intermittent fasting? Add Avocados, legumes and more to your diet for best results

    Recent Stories

    Daily Horoscope for April 14 2023 Sagittarius Capricorn Gemini Aries Virgo Leo Libra gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 14, 2023: Good day for Aries, Gemini; difficult day for Capricorn

    Numerology Prediction for April 14 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 14, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    U Turn Trailer: Alaya F plays role of journalist accused of murder in thriller, watch video AHA

    U-Turn Trailer: Alaya F plays role of journalist accused of murder in thriller, watch video

    Russian President Vladimir Putin's critique Alexei Navalny has acute stomach pain, 'maybe being poisoned' AJR

    Russian President Vladimir Putin's critique Alexei Navalny has acute stomach pain, 'maybe being poisoned'

    Vijay Deverakonda pens heartfelt message for Samantha Ruth Prabhu ahead of 'Shaakuntalam' release AHA

    Vijay Deverakonda pens heartfelt message for Samantha Ruth Prabhu ahead of 'Shaakuntalam' release

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon