Happy Baisakhi 2023: Wishes, messages, images to share on Facebook/WhatsApp with loved ones

Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi, is an important harvest festival for the Sikh community. This year, the festival falls on April 14th. According to the solar calendar, the day marks the start of the Sikh New Year and is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm. Check out all images, wishes and messages.



Baisakhi is celebrated on April 14 this year. The event, also known as Vaisakhi, is widely celebrated throughout Punjab and Haryana. It heralds the start of the spring harvesting season. People celebrate Baisakhi by lighting firecrackers, buying for new outfits, spending time with family and friends, visiting Gurudwaras, and listening to langars and nagar kirtans. To commemorate the occasion, folk dances like as bhangra and gidda are performed. Furthermore, it has religious importance for the Sikh community, and Baisakhi marks the beginning of the Punjabi New Year according to the Punjabi calendar. Also Read | Baisakhi 2023: 3 traditional Punjabi delicacies that are must-have on this festival

Happy Baisakhi 2023 wishes 1. May Waheguru bless you with growth, health and peace on this festival of harvest. Happy Baisakhi. 2. May your life be blessed with pleasure, serenity, and success on this auspicious day of Baisakhi. Happy Baisakhi to you and your family. 3. May the festival of Baisakhi bring you good fortune, success, and happiness in all your endeavours! Wishing you a joyous spring season. Happy Baisakhi. Also Read | Baisakhi 2023: Seven ways you can celebrate with friends and family

4. May the divine light of Waheguru fill your life with joy and happiness. Happy Baisakhi to you and your loved ones. 5. May this Baisakhi bring a new ray of hope and positivity into your life. Happy Baisakhi to you and your family! 6. Sending you my warmest wishes on the occasion of Baisakhi. May your life be filled with success, happiness, and love. Happy Baisakhi!