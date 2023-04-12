Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Baisakhi 2023: 3 traditional Punjabi delicacies that are must-have on this festival

    First Published Apr 12, 2023, 2:33 PM IST

    In order to make the festival time better, here are the three traditional Punjabi dishes that are a must-have on this day of vibrance and colors.

    article_image1

    Image: Freepik, Pexels

    Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi, is a vibrant, colourful, and fun-filled festival in India. The festival marks the first day of Vaisakh, the beginning of the solar year. While known as Baisakhi in Punjab, the South Indians and Assamese celebrate this day with great joy and enthusiasm!

    Whether you celebrate Baisakhi, Vishu, or Bohag Bihu, Indian festivals are never complete without preparing mouth-watering food! With Baisakhi just around the corner, we compiled these three traditional Baisakhi foods that you can try at home.

    article_image2

    Image: Pexels

    1. Sarso ka saag:

    Baisakhi celebrations in Punjab are incomplete without a bowl of flavourful Sarson ka Saag. Served with Makke ki roti, the scrumptious saag is tasty and nutritious. The reason is the saag gets prepared using a combination of three different green leafy vegetables- spinach, mustard greens, and white goosefoot (bathua). The variants of green leafy vegetables are all filled and loaded with essential nutrients, which is a reason why this recipe is also a healthy option.

    article_image3

    Image: Freepik

    2. Kadhi:

    Traditional kadhi is made with besan pakodas dunked in a thick gravy of yogurt and is a delightful dish to pair with rice. If you like your kadhi spicier, add tempering of some hot spices to it too. This pairing is famous throughout the country in different forms. People also use poppadoms to make Kadhi tastier.

    article_image4

    Image: Freepik

    3. Pindi Chole:

    Another typical Baisakhi food and a Punjabi dish that is a must-have is this tantalizing and yummy chickpea dish. Pindi Chole, also known as Chole Bhature, is made by making chickpea paste, to which an assortment of spices like black pepper, cardamom, cloves, bay leaves, and cinnamon gets added. People relish it with raw onion slices, tomato slices, and green chilies. It is always served with fluffy bhature made from maida and is a staple dish that is commonly eaten on Baisakhi.

