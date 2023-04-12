Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Baisakhi 2023: Seven ways you can celebrate with friends and family

    Baisakhi is an important cultural festival for Punjabis, who celebrate it with great enthusiasm and fervour. Here are some ways to make your Baisakhi festival special:

    Baisakhi 2023: Seven ways you can celebrate with friends and family
    First Published Apr 12, 2023, 1:17 PM IST

    Baisakhi is a significant festival celebrated mainly in the northern parts of India, particularly in the state of Punjab. Baisakhi marks the beginning of the harvest season in Punjab. It is a time when farmers celebrate the fruits of their labour and thank God for a bountiful harvest.

    For Sikhs, Baisakhi is an important religious festival. It marks the day when Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh guru, founded the Khalsa Panth (the community of initiated Sikhs) in 1699. Baisakhi is an important cultural festival for Punjabis, who celebrate it with great enthusiasm and fervour. Here are some ways to make your Baisakhi festival special:

    1) Attend a Baisakhi fair or festival: Many cities and towns organize fairs and cultural events during the Baisakhi festival. You can attend these events to witness traditional dances, songs, and other cultural performances.

    2) Prepare traditional dishes: Baisakhi is a harvest festival, and preparing traditional dishes such as 'makki ki roti' and 'sarson da saag' can make the occasion more special.

    3) Wear traditional attire: Wearing traditional Punjabi attire such as a kurta pajama or a salwar kameez can add to the festive mood.

    4) Decorate your home: Decorate your home with flowers, rangolis, and other decorations to create a festive atmosphere.

    5) Perform seva: One of the significant aspects of Baisakhi is seva (or selfless service). You can perform seva by volunteering at a local charity or donating to a cause that you support.

    6) Listen to kirtan and perform bhangra: Listening to kirtan (prayers) and performing the traditional Punjabi dance bhangra can add to the festive spirit.

    7) Connect with family and friends: Baisakhi is a time for celebration and togetherness. Connect with your family and friends, share traditional dishes, and celebrate together to make the occasion special.

    When is Baisakhi 2023? Know Date, significance, importance, of the Sikh New Year and harvest festival

    Video Icon