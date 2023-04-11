Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When is Baisakhi 2023? Know Date, significance, importance, of the Sikh New Year and harvest festival

    Baisakhi, the harvest festival and Sikh New Year, is almost approaching. Northern India, notably Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh, celebrate it the most. 

    Baisakhi is a festival celebrated with tremendous zeal and enthusiasm by the Hindu Sikh community. It is the most popular celebration in the Punjab and Haryana areas, and it allows people to thank God for a wonderful and plentiful crop. It is a culture that will surround the new generation with forgotten customs, not merely a celebratory event.

    Baisakhi 2023 Date:
    Baisakhi, or the Sikh New Year, will be observed on April 14. This is also a harvest festival; people celebrate with great excitement and zeal.

    What is Baisakhi?
    Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi, is a celebration that marks the beginning of the solar year. It's a holiday celebrated in Northern India to praise God for a bountiful harvest. It is frequently celebrated with traditional art performances, processions, and prayers in Gurudwaras. It is a festival of fervour and joy that marks the beginning of the harvest season, or the Rabi crop.

    Baisakhi Significance:
    Baisakhi is significant from both a religious and a harvesting standpoint. According to Drik Panchang, this day commemorates the establishment of Khalsa (the pure one) on Vaisakhi in 1699. On this day, Guru Gobind Singh erased the division between upper and lower caste communities. With the declaration of the Guru Granth Sahib as the eternal guide and the Holy Book of Sikhism, the Sikh Guru tradition ended.

    How is the Baisakhi celebration?
    As previously said, the celebrations encourage numerous dance and singing acts that are held in high regard for historical customs and culture. It also includes nagar kirtans, after which people go to gurudwaras to pray and are often fed a delectable langar. Overall, it brings pleasure and wealth into one's life.

    On this day in 1919, the slaughter at Jallian Wala Bagh, which resulted in immense bloodshed, also happened. It was an independence struggle in which hundreds of people were shot in the back as they gathered to celebrate Baisakhi.

