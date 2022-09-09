Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2022: Wishes, images, message, quotes, WhatsApp status to share

Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2022: This year, Ganesh Visarjan is being celebrated on Friday, September 9. On the occasion of Anant Chaturthi, also known as Ganpati Visarjan, here are messages, images, wishes, quotes and greetings that you can share with your friends and family. With this, the 10-day long festival of Ganesh Chaturthi comes to an end.

Image: Getty Images

Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2022: Anant Chaturthi is one of the most important festivals for the Hindu community. It is the day that marks the end of the 10-day long festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. This year, the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi began on August 31 and is concluding with Ganpati Visarjan on Friday, September 9. As per Hindu beliefs, if a devotee observes a fast on the occasion of Anant Chaturthi, Lord Ganpati blesses him/her and makes his life free from all hindrances. It is also the day when devotees bid goodbye to Lord Ganesh with the chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya, Agle Baras Tu Jaldi Aa” in Hindi and “Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchyavarshi Laukar Ya” in Marathi.

Image: Getty Images

Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2022 Wishes and messages: To mark the auspicious day of Anant Chaturthi, here are some messages and wishes that you can send to your loved ones. May Ganpati Bappa shower his blessings and love on you and your family. On the auspicious occasion of Anant Chaturthi, may the lord fill your lives with harmony, happiness, joy and peace. On the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, may Ganpati Bappa bless you with peace and happiness. ALSO READ: Ganesh Visarjan 2022: Mumbai's traffic movement to be restricted on September 9; know details here

Image: Getty Images

As you immerse the Ganesh idol on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, may the lord open new ways for a better, brighter and a positive future for you and your family. Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2022 Quotes and status: Here are Ganpati Shlokas that you can post as quotes or status on WhatsApp and Facebook. Vinayako Vighnaraja Dvaimatura Ganaadhipaaha,

Apyeka danta Herambha Lambodara Gajaanana

Image: Getty Images

Vakratunda Mahakaya Suryakoti Samaprabha

Nirvighnam Kurume Deva Sarva kaaryeshu Sarvada Agajaanana Padmarkam Gajaananam Aharisham

Anekadamtam bhaktaanaam Ekadantam upaasmaye