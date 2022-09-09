Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2022: Wishes, images, message, quotes, WhatsApp status to share

    First Published Sep 9, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2022: This year, Ganesh Visarjan is being celebrated on Friday, September 9. On the occasion of Anant Chaturthi, also known as Ganpati Visarjan, here are messages, images, wishes, quotes and greetings that you can share with your friends and family. With this, the 10-day long festival of Ganesh Chaturthi comes to an end.

    Image: Getty Images

    Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2022: Anant Chaturthi is one of the most important festivals for the Hindu community. It is the day that marks the end of the 10-day long festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. This year, the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi began on August 31 and is concluding with Ganpati Visarjan on Friday, September 9. As per Hindu beliefs, if a devotee observes a fast on the occasion of Anant Chaturthi, Lord Ganpati blesses him/her and makes his life free from all hindrances. It is also the day when devotees bid goodbye to Lord Ganesh with the chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya, Agle Baras Tu Jaldi Aa” in Hindi and “Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchyavarshi Laukar Ya” in Marathi.

    Image: Getty Images

    Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2022 Wishes and messages: To mark the auspicious day of Anant Chaturthi, here are some messages and wishes that you can send to your loved ones.

    May Ganpati Bappa shower his blessings and love on you and your family. On the auspicious occasion of Anant Chaturthi, may the lord fill your lives with harmony, happiness, joy and peace.

    On the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, may Ganpati Bappa bless you with peace and happiness.

    ALSO READ: Ganesh Visarjan 2022: Mumbai's traffic movement to be restricted on September 9; know details here

    Image: Getty Images

    As you immerse the Ganesh idol on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, may the lord open new ways for a better, brighter and a positive future for you and your family.

    Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2022 Quotes and status: Here are Ganpati Shlokas that you can post as quotes or status on WhatsApp and Facebook.

    Vinayako Vighnaraja Dvaimatura Ganaadhipaaha,
    Apyeka danta Herambha Lambodara Gajaanana

    Image: Getty Images

    Vakratunda Mahakaya Suryakoti Samaprabha
    Nirvighnam Kurume Deva Sarva kaaryeshu Sarvada

    Agajaanana Padmarkam Gajaananam Aharisham
    Anekadamtam bhaktaanaam Ekadantam upaasmaye

    Gaurinandana Gajanana
    Girijanandana Niranjana
    Paarvati Nandana Shubhaanana
    Paahiprabhomaam Pahi Prasanna


    Om Gam Ganapathiye Namo Namah
    Shree Siddhivinaayaka namo namah
    Ashta Vinaayaka namo namah
    Ganapati Bappa Mauriya

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    astrology Daily Horoscope for September 9 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for September 9, 2022: Difficult day for Aries, Taurus; good day for Capricorn, Scorpio

    Numerology Prediction for September 9 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 9, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Onam 2022 prepare Ada Pradaman payasam for Ona Sadya Here is a quick recipe

    Onam Sadya: Yet to prepare Ada Pradaman? Here's a quick recipe

    International Literacy Day 2022: Know the history and significance AJR

    International Literacy Day 2022: Know the history and significance

    Google Doodle celebrates legendary singer filmmaker Bhupen Hazarika on his birth anniversary gcw

    Google Doodle celebrates legendary singer, filmmaker Bhupen Hazarika on his birth anniversary

    Recent Stories

    astrology Daily Horoscope for September 9 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for September 9, 2022: Difficult day for Aries, Taurus; good day for Capricorn, Scorpio

    Remembering Queen Elizabeth II: When the queen came to India

    Remembering Queen Elizabeth II: When the queen came to India

    Numerology Prediction for September 9 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 9, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Remembering Queen Elizabeth II: 10 most-inspiring quotes from UK's longest-serving monarch snt

    Remembering Queen Elizabeth II: 10 most-inspiring quotes from UK's longest-serving monarch

    Queen Elizabeth II passes away Twitter flooded with tributes mourn demise of longest serving monarch gcw

    Queen Elizabeth II passes away: Twitter flooded with tributes, mourn demise of longest-serving monarch

    Recent Videos

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles test-fired off Odisha coast

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles tested off Odisha coast

    Video Icon
    Kartavya Path walkthough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Kartavya Path walkthrough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup T20 2022: Too much crap on social media Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    'Too much crap on social media...' Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's 'beef' remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra-drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon