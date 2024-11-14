Maharashtra: Narrow escape for pregnant woman as ambulance bursts into flames (WATCH)

A pregnant woman and her family narrowly escaped an ambulance explosion in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. The incident, captured on video, occurred after the driver noticed smoke and evacuated everyone before the oxygen cylinder detonated.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 14, 2024, 9:58 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 14, 2024, 10:02 AM IST

A pregnant woman narrowly escaped after an explosion hit the ambulance she was being ferried in. The incident happened in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon. On social media, a video of the incident that showed people running in the middle of the chaos was widely circulated. Moments after the ambulance was spotted burning, it detonated, sending shivers through the air. It claimed that the explosion was brought on by the oxygen cylinder in the ambulance.

Numerous social media accounts reported that the driver stepped out of the car and ordered the pregnant woman and her family to get out after noticing smoke coming from the engine.

The engine of the ambulance caught fire after everyone had disembarked and an oxygen cylinder inside the vehicle exploded minutes later. According to the report, the event happened on a flyover on a national highway in the Dada Wadi neighborhood, and the impact of the explosion broke the windows of several surrounding homes.

Collector Ayush Prasad stated, “A pregnant woman was being transported to Jalgaon District Hospital at the time of the incident. The driver had already deboarded them and moved them away before the vehicle caught fire. The police and transport department officials have been instructed to investigate the matter and submit a detailed report.”

"A 108 Emergency Response Service ambulance was transporting the expectant mother from Dharangaon to Jalgaon District Hospital. When we learned that the ambulance was on fire, staff and the fire department were called in. The ambulance detonated after everyone had already been evacuated,"  the officer stated. According to the police, the car was over the overpass in the Dadawadi neighborhood when the event occurred.

