How to make authentic Gurdwara-style kada prasad: Recipe and tips for perfection

Guru Nanak Dev Ji's 555th Prakash Parv will be celebrated on Friday, November 15, 2024. On this day, along with kirtans in the Gurudwara, langar is also organized, and Kada Prasad is prepared as an offering. It is made with flour, ghee, and sugar. Some people also make this Kada Prasad at home, but sometimes while making the atta halwa, or Kada Prasad, it becomes too thin like lapsi or remains uncooked. So, people often wonder how they can make Gurudwara-like Kada Prasad at home. So today, we will tell you how you can prepare Kada Prasad in just 15 minutes with only three ingredients.

Ingredients for Kada Prasad

1 cup wheat flour

1 cup ghee

1 cup sugar

3 cups water

How to Make Kada Prasad

- To make Kada Prasad, first, prepare the sugar syrup. For this, put 3 cups of water and 1 cup of sugar in a pan. Mix well and bring to a boil so that the sugar dissolves completely. Turn off the heat once the sugar is dissolved.

- Now, heat 1 cup of ghee in a separate large pan or kadai over medium heat. Add 1 cup of wheat flour to the melted ghee. Roast the flour in the ghee, stirring continuously, until golden and fragrant. This will take about 15 minutes.

- Carefully pour the hot sugar syrup into the roasted flour mixture, stirring continuously to avoid lumps. Be careful as the mixture will bubble and splutter.

- Now, keep stirring the Prasad over medium heat until the ghee starts to separate and the Prasad thickens into a soft, smooth consistency.

- Once the ghee separates from the sides of the pan, turn off the heat and let the Kada Prasad cool slightly. Offer it as bhog in a hot case, then distribute as Prasad.

Things to Keep in Mind While Making Kada Prasad

1. When you make Kada Prasad for Guru, i.e., your God, keep complete attention to purity. Use clean utensils.

2. When women make Kada Prasad at home, they should cover their heads with a cloth. This is how Prasad is prepared in the Gurudwara.

3. Always roast the flour over low heat while making Kada Prasad, otherwise, the flour will burn. Never leave the flour unattended; keep stirring it continuously, otherwise, the flour may remain raw on top and burn at the bottom.

4. You can also use your favorite dry fruits in Kada Prasad if you wish. But no dry fruits are added to the Kada Prasad made in the Gurudwara.

5. If you are health conscious, you can also use jaggery instead of sugar. This also doubles the taste of Kada Prasad.

 

