Ganesh Visarjan 2022: Mumbai's traffic movement to be restricted on September 9; know details here

Following the Ganesh Visarjan (immersion) processions on September 9, there will be traffic restrictions in Mumbai. Overall, 74 roads will be closed to automobile traffic; 54 roads will only allow one-way vehicular traffic; 57 roads will not allow heavy vehicles, and 114 parking lots will be restricted across the city. These restrictions will be in effect from 12 pm to 6 am on the previous days.

The traffic police have also issued separate notices regarding unsafe bridges and detours caused by Metro construction.

Here's a list of the affected roads-

A) Coloba division

1) From Budhvar Park to Indu Clinic, Nathalal Parekh marg remains closed.

B) Kalbadevi division

1) The road from Princess Street to Thakurdwar Jn will be closed.

C) B.Marg division

1) The J. S. S. Road between Thakurdwar and Bhalchandra Company will be closed.

2) From C.P.Tank circle to Bhalchandra Company, V.P.Road will be closed.

3) From J.S.S. Road to M.K. Road, B.J. Road will be closed.

4) R.R.Road will be closed between Charni Road Station and the Portuguese Church, up to Prathana Samaj.

5) From Madhav Baug to C.P. Tank Circle, C.P. Tank Road will be closed.

6) The V. P. Road will be closed between Kavasji Patel Tank and the S.V.P. Road Junction and its junction with Dr Bhadkamkar Marg (Route Lamington).

7) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Marg (Sandhurst Road) will be closed from Dr N.A. Purandare Marg (Marine Drive) to its intersection with Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House), and then to its intersection with Raja Ram Mohan Rai Marg (From the Prathana Samaj). The Wadi Bunder bridge will be shut down from west to east.

8) The 2nd Kumbharwada Road will be shut down.

9) Sant Sena Marg will be shut down.

10) The 2nd Sutar Galli will close.

11) The road Nanubhai Desai will be closed.

D) Dongri division

1) From Shivdas Chapsi Marg to P Demello Road, Jeenabai Mulji Rathod Marg will be closed.

E) Tardeo division

1) From Dr N.A. Purandare Marg to Nyaymurti Sitaram Patkar Marg, Pandita Ramabai Marg will be closed (Hughes Road).

F) Nagpada division

1) From Chinchpokali Junction to Khatav Mill, N.M.Joshi Marg will be closed.

2) From Sat Rasta Junction to Khada Parsi Junction, B.J. Marg will be closed.

3) The Clear Road will be closed from Khada Parsi Junction to Nagpada Junction.

4) From Nagpada Junction to Don Taki, the Maulana Azad Road will be closed.

5) From Nagpada Junction to Mumbai Central Junction, Belasis Road will be closed.

6) Maulana Shaukatali Road from Shuklagi Road will be closed. Directions to Don Taki Junction

G) Byculla division

1) Dr B. A. Road will be closed from its intersection with Bharatmata to Bawala Compound (D. K. Road Junction)

2) Dr S. S. Rao Road will be closed to traffic from Gopal Naik Chauk (Shirsagar Hotel) to Lalbaug Police Chowky.

3) From Chinchpokali Bridge to Shravan Yashawant Chowk, Kalachowky, Dattaram Lad Marg will be closed to traffic.

4) Sane Guruji Marg will be closed from Sant Jaganade Chowk/Gas Company Junction to Arthur Road Naka.

5) From Chiwda Galli, Puja Hotel to B.A. Road, Ganesh Nagar Lane, will be closed.

6) From Chavan Masala to B.A. Road, Din Show Petit Lane will be closed.

7) From Voltas Company to Udipi Hotel, T. B. Kadam Marg will be closed.

8) The Barrister Nath Pai Road-North Bond will be closed from the Alburt Junction to the Shravan Yashwante Junction.

H) Bhoiwada division

1) Dr E.Borges Marg will be closed between Suparibaug Junction and Palav Khanolkar Chowk.

2) From Parel T.T to G.D Ambekar Marg towards Mane Master Chowk, Jerbhai Wadia Road will be closed.

Police have urged citizens to cooperate by obeying traffic laws.

