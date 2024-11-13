Thriving on the night shift? Tips for maintaining mental health and productivity

We all have an internal clock that governs our sleep, wake cycles, and overall productivity. Now imagine turning that clock upside down—welcome to the night shift!

Understanding Circadian Rhythm

The circadian rhythm is your body’s natural internal clock that regulates the sleep- wakecycle over 24 hours.It is mainly influenced by environmental cues like light and darkness, which signal the brain when it’s time to sleep or wake up.

This rhythm is controlled by a part of the brain called the suprachiasmatic nucleus (SCN), located in the hypothalamus. The SCN helps maintain balance in many bodily functions, such as hormone production, digestion, and metabolism.

Why do we need a proper Circadian Rhythm?

When the circadian rhythm functions well, it keeps your body in sync, promoting better physical and mental health.

Disruptions to this cycle, such as working night shifts or experiencing jet lag, can cause sleep problems, mood disorders and even increase the risk of chronic conditions like heart disease or diabetes.

Common Causes of Disruptions to the Circadian Rhythm:

Jet lag Working nightshifts

If you are working night shifts, here are some tips to help youstay healthy and productive:

Create a Sleep-Friendly Environment:

Since sleeping during the day can be challenging, make your environment as dark and quiet as possible. Use eye masks, blackout curtains, and noise-cancelling devices to improve the quality of your rest.

Exercise Before Your Shift:

A short workout before starting your shift can boost your physical and mental energy. Exercise releases endorphins, which can help improve your mood and keep you alert throughout your shift.

Limit Caffeine Intake:

Avoid caffeine 4 to 6 hours before the end of your shift to prevent it from interfering with your sleep.

Prioritize and Plan Your Work

Stay organized and manage your tasks efficiently. Prioritizing work helps avoid fatigue and ensures better performance, reducing the chance of burnout.

Take Regular Breaks

Taking breaks,when possible, is essential for avoiding exhaustion and maintaining focus during long shifts.

Avoid Consecutive Night Shifts

Try not to work more than three consecutive night shifts. Prolonged disruption of your circadian rhythm can take a toll on your physical and mental health.

Avoid SedativeUse

Sedatives do not give you a natural sleep, hence these should be avoided if you are experiencing any sleep issue due to night shifts. Consult a psychiatrist if you start experiencing night shift related sleep issues before starting any medication.

By following these tips,you can help protect your health and maintain productivity, even while working night shifts.

-Ms. Anamika Gupta, Counselling Psychologist, Manipal Hospital Varthur and Whitefield

