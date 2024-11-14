Bengaluru: Namma Metro's Pink line finishes 90% work; full operations to begin by 2027

The Namma Metro Pink Line in Bengaluru, spanning 21.3 km, is set to open by December 2026. The line, divided into two phases, will enhance city connectivity. With tunnelling complete and track installation underway, it aims to ease traffic congestion across key areas.

The long-awaited Namma Metro Pink Line in Bengaluru, stretching between Kalena Agrahara and Nagawara, has seen its launch date extended to December 2026 from the previously planned 2025 opening, according to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). The 21.3 km line is expected to open in two phases, bringing improved connectivity and reduced traffic congestion to the city’s southern and northern areas.

The Pink Line, spanning over 21 kilometres, will connect various high-traffic areas across Bengaluru, relieving thousands of daily commuters. Phase 1, covering an elevated section from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere (7.5 km), is set for completion by December 2025. The second phase, which includes an underground tunnel route from Dairy Circle to Nagawara (13.76 km), is expected to be fully operational by December 2026.



Bengaluru: BMRCL unveils plans for new double-decker metro flyover in phase 3 expansion

The tunnelling work on the Pink Line is now complete, with the ninth Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), named Bhadra, finishing its tasks as of October 31, 2023. Rail installation is actively underway, with an expected completion date of October 2025. Tex Mako Rail and Engineering Ltd. has been awarded a contract worth ₹521.76 crore for track laying across Metro Phase 2, which includes the Pink Line.

Progress on track installation has already reached areas near key stations, including MG Road and Shivajinagar. Ballastless tracks have been installed between the National Military School (Vellara Junction) and Cantonment Bamboo Bazaar station. Track alignment work is currently ongoing between Dairy Circle and Langford Town stations, with signalling and track adjustments expected to take an additional six to twelve months. Once this is done, a trial run is anticipated to begin, lasting about four months before full-fledged operations start.



Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

The BMRCL has confirmed that 90% of the Pink Line’s 18 stations are in advanced stages of construction, although work on ramps and other final touches has yet to commence. BEML (Bharat Earth Movers Limited) is producing 16 driverless trains for this route in Bengaluru, with the first delivery expected in June 2025. Following the initial delivery, BEML aims to provide two to three trains monthly.

Elm Company is installing the signalling system for the Pink Line, which is also working on the Blue Line that connects to the Kempegowda International Airport. The Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling system will ensure optimal control and safety for driverless trains. Platform Screen Doors (PSDs) are set to be installed at all 12 underground stations and six elevated sections of the Pink Line, enhancing passenger safety.



Bengaluru: Traffic changes in Shivajinagar area due to metro work for 30 days; check alternative routes

BMRCL officials highlighted that tunnelling on the Pink Line presented significant challenges, making it the longest and most complex tunnel in Bengaluru Metro’s expansion project. Delays were encountered due to TBM machinery getting stuck at various points, but the progress remains on track.

With a new operational target set for December 2026, the Pink Line is poised to become a transformative addition to Bengaluru’s public transportation system.

Latest Videos