Halloween 2022: Fascinating facts about Trick or treating you should know

Halloween 2022: From being fined for taking part in Trick or treating to how this practice almost stopped during World War II, here are a few mind-blowing facts about the famous Halloween ritual.

Halloween 2022: Halloween is one of the largest festivals celebrated worldwide and will be celebrated on October 31. Halloween marks the eve of All Hallows Day, a Christian feast. People celebrate with various activities on this day – from carving pumpkins into Jack-o-lanterns, dressing up as weird characters from books and movies, and attending Halloween parties. Trick or treat is another ritual of this festival. This involves children dressing up in different Halloween costumes and visiting neighbourhood houses with the phrase' Trick or treat'. Treat involves getting candies or other gifts, while Trick performs some mischief. Here are some exciting facts on Trick or treating.

Medieval times: Taking sweets from strangers in exchange for mischief or activities dates back to medieval times. Young people used to visit the neighbourhood houses and ask for food from them in exchange for a poem or a song. Now, however, the practice involves only young children.

Finding a husband: Another Halloween ritual also involves the search for a good husband. It is believed that when a young woman stands in a dark room with a candle in front of a mirror, they hope they can see their future husband's face in the mirror. ALSO READ: Halloween 2022: History and significance behind the celebration of this spooky day

WWII halted Trick or treat: During World War II, sugar rationing stopped the ritual of Trick or treating. But, soon after, candy companies launched many advertisements to commercialise the festival and the ritual. Halloween celebrations started again. ALSO READ: Top 7 reasons you might be gaining weight; know some effective ways to manage it

The story of Stingy Jack: Ever wondered how the name of Jack-o-lantern came along? This involves the story of Stingy Jack, an Irishman who was not allowed to either heaven or hell. Hence, he was roaming on the earth carrying a lantern. Thus the name Jack-o-lantern is used during this spooky season.

