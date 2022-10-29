Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Halloween 2022: Fascinating facts about Trick or treating you should know

    First Published Oct 29, 2022, 3:03 PM IST

    Halloween 2022: From being fined for taking part in Trick or treating to how this practice almost stopped during World War II, here are a few mind-blowing facts about the famous Halloween ritual.

    Image: Getty Images

    Halloween 2022:  Halloween is one of the largest festivals celebrated worldwide and will be celebrated on October 31. Halloween marks the eve of All Hallows Day, a Christian feast. People celebrate with various activities on this day – from carving pumpkins into Jack-o-lanterns, dressing up as weird characters from books and movies, and attending Halloween parties. Trick or treat is another ritual of this festival. This involves children dressing up in different Halloween costumes and visiting neighbourhood houses with the phrase' Trick or treat'. Treat involves getting candies or other gifts, while Trick performs some mischief. Here are some exciting facts on Trick or treating.

    Image: Getty Images

    Medieval times: Taking sweets from strangers in exchange for mischief or activities dates back to medieval times. Young people used to visit the neighbourhood houses and ask for food from them in exchange for a poem or a song. Now, however, the practice involves only young children.

    Image: Getty Images

    Finding a husband: Another Halloween ritual also involves the search for a good husband. It is believed that when a young woman stands in a dark room with a candle in front of a mirror, they hope they can see their future husband's face in the mirror.

    ALSO READ: Halloween 2022: History and significance behind the celebration of this spooky day

    Image: Getty Images

    WWII halted Trick or treat: During World War II, sugar rationing stopped the ritual of Trick or treating. But, soon after, candy companies launched many advertisements to commercialise the festival and the ritual. Halloween celebrations started again. 

    ALSO READ: Top 7 reasons you might be gaining weight; know some effective ways to manage it

    Image: Getty Images

    The story of Stingy Jack: Ever wondered how the name of Jack-o-lantern came along? This involves the story of Stingy Jack, an Irishman who was not allowed to either heaven or hell. Hence, he was roaming on the earth carrying a lantern. Thus the name Jack-o-lantern is used during this spooky season. 

    Image: Getty Images

    Fine for Trick or treating: A city in Canada called Bathurst fines children above the age of 16 if they are caught taking part in Trick or treating in their neighbourhood. On October 31 and any trick-or-treating must stopped by 8 p.m. If anyone breaks the law, they will have to pay a fine of $200.

     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for October 29, 2022: Be careful Taurus, Gemini; good day for Aries, Capricorn - adt

    Daily Horoscope for October 29, 2022: Be careful Taurus, Gemini; good day for Aries, Capricorn

    Numerology Prediction for October 29, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number - adt

    Numerology Prediction for October 29, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Halloween 2022: Do you ghost people? Follow these tips to get rid of this toxic trait sur

    Halloween 2022: Do you ghost people? Follow these tips to get rid of this toxic trait

    Chhath Puja 2022: Know important dates, rituals, dos and don'ts to follow during this festival - adt

    Chhath Puja 2022: Know important dates, rituals, dos and don'ts to follow during this festival

    Daily Horoscope for October 28, 2022: Successful day for Aries, Gemini; be careful Cancer, Scorpio - adt

    Daily Horoscope for October 28, 2022: Successful day for Aries, Gemini; be careful Cancer, Scorpio

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi apologises to Khushbu Sundar on DMK functionary's 'item' insult; check details AJR

    Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi apologises to Khushbu Sundar on DMK functionary's 'item' insult; check details

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 qualification scenarios: How Pakistan still has hope?-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 qualification scenarios: How Pakistan still has hope?

    football english premier league EPL 2022-23: Is luck the main factor between Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion currently? Graham Potter explains-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: Is luck the main factor between Chelsea and Brighton currently? Graham Potter explains

    Ahead of Gujarat polls, state govt likely to implement 'Uniform Civil Code' AJR

    Ahead of Gujarat polls, state govt likely to implement 'Uniform Civil Code'

    Indian naval commanders to brainstorm amid global developments

    Indian naval commanders to brainstorm amid global developments

    Recent Videos

    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Netherlands, IND vs NED: I try to put a lot of pressure on myself during practice session - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'I try to put a lot of pressure on myself during practice session' - Suryakumar

    Video Icon
    Travel Neral Matheran Toy Train is back Check train timings, features

    Neral-Matheran Toy Train is back! Check timings, features

    Video Icon