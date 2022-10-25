Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Top 7 reasons you might be gaining weight; know some effective ways to manage it

    First Published Oct 25, 2022, 7:34 PM IST

    Weight gain can be highly frustrating for anyone, especially when you don't know the reason behind it. Here is a  list of reasons that could be causing the sudden weight gain and if it is time to visit your doctor. 

    Weight gain can happen for a variety of causes. If you are worried about your weight, you might wonder why it is happening. Several things, including drugs, living an unhealthy lifestyle, and if you are not getting the right amount of sleep, can cause weight gain. Read on if you have already given these things a thought but are still not sure how you have gained additional weight.

    Body Type: Mesomorphic body types can frequently experience rapid weight gain or rapid weight loss. The worst casualties, though, are the people who have endomorphic body types. It is important that you exercise frequently and consume a lot of green vegetables if you are an endomorphic body type.

    Depression: Real-world issues like depression can increase weight among many people. Taking antidepressants can also cause weight gain. Only when you wish to get better and make up your mind depression be cured. It is important that you encourage yourself to do the things you enjoy that make you happy. The best way to manage depression without taking medication is to exercise. If you lack confidence, you can write always write down your emotions in your journal. You'll feel less strain as a result.

    Stress:  Stress can trigger emotional eating and can cause weight gain. Stress, whether it is at work or home, can cause the hormone cortisol to be secreted, which raises hunger. You'll favour unhealthy foods over comfortable ones as your appetite grows. You can try meditation, yoga, Chinese medicine, acupuncture, aromatherapy, and cognitive behavioural therapy for stress management. 

    Thyroid Imbalance: The thyroid significantly influences growth and metabolism. T3, T4, and calcitonin are the three hormones that it produces. T3 and T4 are the actual thyroid hormones and hypothyroidism results from insufficient production of these hormones. As the metabolism can slow down, hypothyroidism is marked by weight gain. Therefore, you should schedule a thyroid test if you suddenly have put on weight.

    Unhealthy Food Choices: Unhealthy foods have a lot of sodium, fats, and artificial food colouring. Although it is tasty, it can put your health at risk for heart disease, diabetes, obesity and even cancer. Another factor causing weight gain is processed food or eating out nearly daily.

    Large Portion Sizes: Even after eating well, my friends frequently complain to me about their weight loss struggles. They cannot regulate portion size, which is the issue. You must manage your portion sizes if you want to reduce weight. When you eat too much and then don't exercise, you create an energy imbalance that leads to weight gain. 

    Inactive Lifestyle: We're all sluggish now because of technology. If a computer or TV is in front of us, we rarely get off the couch or bed. Even young children prefer playing on the Xbox or PlayStation over outside games. This is the cause of the high number of young people developing lifestyle diseases.

