Halloween 2022: 6 places to visit and experience the unique celebrations around the world

Halloween is among the oldest traditions that have been followed worldwide, especially in the West. Every country has its own special way of celebrating this festival. Here are some popular places you must visit to enjoy the spooky season.

Halloween 2022: Halloween, also called All Hallows Eve (Feast of All Saints), is a famous festival observed in western countries on October 31. People of all age groups celebrate the occasion by dressing up and attending spooky parties. However, young children enjoy this festival by wearing outfits inspired by pop culture, carving jack-o-lanterns on pumpkins, drinking some pumpkin spice drinks, and playing a trick-or-treat game.

San Miguel de Allende, Mexico: Día de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) festivities in Oaxaca are serious business. The celebration takes place for two days, with families decorating the graves of their loved ones and crafting ornate altars at their homes to further honour them. Travellers can enjoy the parades and parties celebrated throughout the town of San Miguel de Allende, which go on till November 2.

London, England: London is a place brimming with many ghost stories, and the best spot to experience the Halloween spirits is the Tower of London. Many famous figures were put to death, such as Anne Boleyn, the former Queen of England and the second wife of Henry VIII. It is said that she still roams in the halls. Tourists can tour the Tower of London at any time of year, but it has that extra spooky feeling in October.

Paris, France: Looking for a Halloween event that's très chic? Head to Paris. The City of Lights may not be where you'll find the typical trick-or-treat crowd, but you will find La Toussaint, a day to remember your friends and family who have passed, which is both a national and a Catholic holiday. It is similar to the Day of the Dead in Mexico, and families take this day to honour their loved ones by visiting their graves and placing flowers on them.

Transylvania, Romania: As the home of Count Dracula, Transylvania has a lot to live up to that reputation during the Halloween season, and it truly delivers on its spooky offerings. Tourists going to Transylvania can visit places such as Bran Castle, the home of the mythical count, open daily for tours. The castle even hosts a yearly Halloween bash with a nighttime tour, a party, and an open bar.

