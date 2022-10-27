Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When is Chhath puja in 2022? Know all about the correct dates for 4 days from Nahay Khay to Usha Arghya

    First Published Oct 27, 2022, 11:51 AM IST

    One of India's Hindu festivals Chhath Puja, honours Lord Shiva. If you're attempting to figure out the dates and wondering when Chhath Puja occurs, we can help.
     

    Getty Photos

    Chhath Puja 2022: The auspicious Hindu holiday of Chhath Puja is almost approaching. Devotees worship Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya on this occasion. Learn about Chhath Puja and the specific dates of the four-day event.
     

    Getty Photos

    Chhath Puja, also known as Surya Shashti, Chhath, Chhathi, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja, and Dala Chhath, is an auspicious four-day Hindu festival. During the four days of Chathh, people worship the Sun God, Lord Surya, who is renowned as the God of energy and life force.

    Getty Photos

    They also worship Chhathi Maiya and make Arghya offerings to both deities. Women undergo a 36-hour waterless fast on this day. Devotees pray to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya for their children's and families' well-being, prosperity, and advancement. The event is most widely observed in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Eastern Uttar Pradesh.
     

    Getty Photos

    Chhath Puja is celebrated over four days, starting with Nahay Khay and concluding with Usha Arghya. Chhath is celebrated six days after Diwali on the sixth day of Kartik Shukla. Chhath Puja will be held on October 30 this year, according to Drik Panchang. 

    Getty Photos

    Four Days of Chhath Puja 2022 Calendar - Dates
    Nahay Khay - October 28 (Sunrise at 06:42 am; Sunset at 06:04 pm)
    Chhath Puja begins on the Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha in Kartik month. On this day, known as Nahay Khay, worshippers take a holy plunge in a body of water, particularly the Ganga. On this day, women observe Chhath by eating only one meal. People tidy their homes as well.

    Getty Photos

    Kharna - October 29 (Sunrise at 06:43 am; Sunset at 06:04 pm)
    The second day is known as Kharna, when ladies fast from sunrise to sunset without drinking a single drop of water. After giving food sacrifices to the Sun God, the fast is broken shortly after sunset. Following the second-day prasad, ladies begin fasting for the third day.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Chhath Puja - October 30 (Sunrise at 06:43 am; Sunset at 06:03 pm)
    On the occasion of Chhath Puja, ladies fast for the whole day without drinking a drop of water. The major rite is the entire family giving Arghya to the setting Sun. It is the only time of year when the setting Sun is given the name Arghya. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Usha Arghya - October 31 (Sunrise at 06:44 am; Sunset at 06:02 pm)
    Arghya is presented to the rising Sun on the fourth and last day of Chhath. This day is known as Usha Arghya. On this day, believers stand in the sea before sunrise to witness and offer offerings to the Sun God. After presenting Arghya to the Sun, the 36-hour fast is broken.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Are you skipping your breakfast? Here some reasons you shouldn't be doing it sur

    Are you skipping your breakfast? Here are some reasons you shouldn’t be doing it

    Recipe Alert: Know how to make Mutton Noormahal biryani and Ghewar at home sur

    Recipe Alert: Know how to make Mutton Noormahal biryani and Ghewar at home

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for October 27 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 27, 2022: Be careful Capricorn, Leo; good day for Gemini, Cancer

    Numerology Prediction for October 27 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for October 27, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Gen Z picks up a New Diwali Ritual with Level SuperMind App-snt

    Gen Z picks up a New Diwali Ritual with Level SuperMind App

    Recent Stories

    Delhi BJP workers stage protest against CM Arvind Kejriwal ahead of his visit to Ghazipur landfill site AJR

    Delhi BJP workers stage protest against CM Arvind Kejriwal ahead of his visit to Ghazipur landfill site

    Are you skipping your breakfast? Here some reasons you shouldn't be doing it sur

    Are you skipping your breakfast? Here are some reasons you shouldn’t be doing it

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, South Africa vs Bangladesh: Twitter on fire as Rilee Rossouw ton propels SA to 205/5 vs BAN-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Twitter on fire as Rilee Rossouw ton propels SA to 205/5 vs BAN

    Did you know Shah Rukh Khan was prepared to take a gun shot from Abu Salem for Karan Johar? Read this NOW RBA

    Did you know Shah Rukh Khan was prepared to take a gun shot from Abu Salem for Karan Johar? Read this NOW

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee not to attend 'Chintan Shivir' called by Amit Shah AJR

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee not to attend 'Chintan Shivir' called by Amit Shah

    Recent Videos

    Kejriwal sparks fireworks, wants new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi

    'Print new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi...' Kejriwal sparks fireworks

    Video Icon
    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is the best, for sure - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon