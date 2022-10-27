When is Chhath puja in 2022? Know all about the correct dates for 4 days from Nahay Khay to Usha Arghya

One of India's Hindu festivals Chhath Puja, honours Lord Shiva. If you're attempting to figure out the dates and wondering when Chhath Puja occurs, we can help.



Chhath Puja 2022: The auspicious Hindu holiday of Chhath Puja is almost approaching. Devotees worship Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya on this occasion. Learn about Chhath Puja and the specific dates of the four-day event.



Chhath Puja, also known as Surya Shashti, Chhath, Chhathi, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja, and Dala Chhath, is an auspicious four-day Hindu festival. During the four days of Chathh, people worship the Sun God, Lord Surya, who is renowned as the God of energy and life force.

They also worship Chhathi Maiya and make Arghya offerings to both deities. Women undergo a 36-hour waterless fast on this day. Devotees pray to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya for their children's and families' well-being, prosperity, and advancement. The event is most widely observed in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Eastern Uttar Pradesh.



Chhath Puja is celebrated over four days, starting with Nahay Khay and concluding with Usha Arghya. Chhath is celebrated six days after Diwali on the sixth day of Kartik Shukla. Chhath Puja will be held on October 30 this year, according to Drik Panchang.

Four Days of Chhath Puja 2022 Calendar - Dates

Nahay Khay - October 28 (Sunrise at 06:42 am; Sunset at 06:04 pm)

Chhath Puja begins on the Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha in Kartik month. On this day, known as Nahay Khay, worshippers take a holy plunge in a body of water, particularly the Ganga. On this day, women observe Chhath by eating only one meal. People tidy their homes as well.

Kharna - October 29 (Sunrise at 06:43 am; Sunset at 06:04 pm)

The second day is known as Kharna, when ladies fast from sunrise to sunset without drinking a single drop of water. After giving food sacrifices to the Sun God, the fast is broken shortly after sunset. Following the second-day prasad, ladies begin fasting for the third day.

Chhath Puja - October 30 (Sunrise at 06:43 am; Sunset at 06:03 pm)

On the occasion of Chhath Puja, ladies fast for the whole day without drinking a drop of water. The major rite is the entire family giving Arghya to the setting Sun. It is the only time of year when the setting Sun is given the name Arghya.

