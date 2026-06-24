If you're trying to manage your blood sugar, apples are a great choice. They contain a special soluble fibre called pectin, which helps slow down how quickly your body absorbs sugar.

People with diabetes have to be really careful about their blood sugar levels. And a big part of that is managing what you eat. While fruits are definitely a part of a healthy diet, many people get confused about which ones to eat, especially when they're worried about how it will affect their blood sugar.

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Let's talk about two of the most popular fruits worldwide: apples and grapes. Both are healthy, delicious, and packed with vitamins. But the big question is, which one is better for keeping your blood sugar in check?

Here's the science bit. The carbohydrates in food turn into glucose in our body, which then raises blood sugar levels. The sugar found in fruits is natural, mostly fructose. But what's also important is the amount of dietary fibre, antioxidants, and other nutrients they contain.

The key thing about fruits is how quickly they raise your blood sugar. The best way to measure this is with the Glycemic Index (GI). Foods with a low GI cause a more gradual increase in blood sugar levels, which is much better for you.

Apples are one of the best fruits for managing blood sugar. They contain a soluble fibre called pectin, which helps to slow down the absorption of sugar. Apples also have a low Glycemic Index and a good amount of fibre—a medium-sized apple contains about 4 grams. Because they are a low-glycemic food, they also help prevent you from feeling excessively hungry.

Grapes are also full of nutrients and antioxidants, especially resveratrol, which is known to keep the heart healthy and help reduce inflammation. However, because grapes are small and easy to eat, people tend to eat more of them in one go. This can lead to a sudden increase in sugar consumption.

So, for blood sugar control, apples are the better choice. They have more fibre and a lower Glycemic Index, making them a great option for people with diabetes, pre-diabetes, or anyone looking to maintain stable energy levels. This doesn't mean grapes are unhealthy. You can still enjoy them in moderation as part of a balanced diet. The most important thing is to control your portion size.