From Chocolate to Grapes — 5 Foods You Must Avoid Giving Your Dog
We often see our pets as family members. We even buy them any food they like. However, not all types of food are suitable for pets. These should not be given to dogs.
15
Image Credit : Getty
Cookies
Cookies might not seem harmful, but their ingredients can be bad for a dog's health. So, it's best to avoid giving cookies to dogs.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Getty
Chips
Chips are high in sodium, which isn't good for a dog's health. Eating chips can cause diarrhea and vomiting in dogs.
35
Image Credit : Getty
Ice cream
While humans can eat ice cream, you shouldn't give it to dogs. It contains lactose, which can cause digestive issues, vomiting, and diarrhea.
45
Image Credit : Getty
Chocolate
You should avoid giving chocolate to dogs because it contains theobromine, which is harmful to a dog's health.
55
Image Credit : Getty
Milk
You should avoid giving milk to dogs, especially adult dogs. Milk contains lactose, which is not good for a dog's health.
Latest Videos