Get shiny hair with the help of these simple homemade remedies

Now that winter is here, and it's time to be extra cautious about our hair. Immediate preventive steps can improve damaged hair follicles, reduce static and dandruff, and avoid dry and frizzy hair. Instead of adding more chemicals to damaged hair, go through your pantry for quick solutions that you can prepare in a few minutes. Here are some effective homemade remedies to shield your scalp from all hair problems.

Tea: Tea can give your hair a nice shine. Use instant tea for your final rinse after washing your hair with shampoo and lukewarm water. If you have dark hair, you should consume tea; if you have blonde hair, you should drink chamomile tea. Tea protects the colour of your hair.

Egg and shampoo: Yet another odd remedy, but a potent one. You can apply the mixture to your damaged and dry hair after shampooing. For best results, continue doing this once weekly after washing it off and conditioning it.

Olive or almond oil: Apply lukewarm olive or almond oil to your hair, massage it into your scalp and cover it with a shower cap or a warm towel for an hour. Wash it later with the shampoo you prefer.

Banana and Avocado: Mix one ripe banana with two ripe avocados, comb the mixture through your hair gently, and cover your hair with a shower cap for at least 30 minutes, then use a shampoo to remove it—this helps in nourishing and moisturizing your hair.

Rice milk and honey: Honey and rice milk will help keep your hair moisturized and give it a perfect shine to your hair. Mix the rice milk with two spoons of honey. Apply the mixture on the ends of your hair and scalp, leave it on for about 30 minutes and wash it with shampoo if you prefer. This will leave a sweet fragrance and, if repeated once every week, can leave you with incredible results too.

