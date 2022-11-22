From Maui to New York, 5 destinations you should visit during thanksgiving this year

Thanksgiving is the best time to unwind and decompress from the stresses of life with an extended vacation. These destinations have something unique for you to experience. From natural wonders to historic locals, these destinations will help you celebrate uniquely this year.

Image: Getty Images

A long vacation during thanksgiving is the best opportunity to relax and decompress from the stresses of everyday life. It is an excellent time to travel to a place you have yet to go. Many of these Thanksgiving destinations can give you many opportunities to enjoy time with your loved ones in the countryside or city. From natural wonders to historic locals, these luxurious Thanksgiving vacation destinations can help you celebrate in style. With this list of Thanksgiving vacation destinations for everyone, enjoy the small-town charm, big-city lights, or something in-between.

Image: Getty Images

Dromoland Castle, Ireland: Travel to the Atlantic to County Clare's imposing and expansive Dromoland Castle can give your Thanksgiving celebrations an Irish flair. Take advantage of the activities that are there at Dromoland, including falconry, clay shooting, archery, and golf, before you indulge in a Thanksgiving lunch, which is the best seasonal Irish fare.

Image: Getty Images

New York: Nothing can bet New York in the fall. This year, you should watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade live with the crowd before returning to your hotel room for a delicious thanksgiving dinner. In the Winter Garden, you can have a special three-course meal in the privacy of your comfortable yurt.

Image: Getty Images

Bahamas: If you're considering travelling to a tropical destination, Miami and many other cities near the east coast can be both simple and inexpensive destinations. You can enjoy your Thanksgiving vacation by travelling to the islands and enjoying the fun activities there, such as snorkelling, swimming, sailing, windsurfing, and various other water sports. The island has excellent warm, crystal-clear waters and breathtaking scenery.

Image: Getty Images

Maui, Hawaii: Travel to Maui to get some sunshine, experience fine dining, beverages by the pool, and some excursions over the Thanksgiving vacation. Driving the Road to Hana, swimming in the Honolua Bay, viewing whales, driving the island's west side, and ascending the Waihe'e Ridge route are some of the most popular activities in Maui.

Image: Getty Images