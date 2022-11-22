Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Maui to New York, 5 destinations you should visit during thanksgiving this year

    First Published Nov 22, 2022, 2:37 PM IST

    Thanksgiving is the best time to unwind and decompress from the stresses of life with an extended vacation. These destinations have something unique for you to experience. From natural wonders to historic locals, these destinations will help you celebrate uniquely this year.

    Image: Getty Images

    A long vacation during thanksgiving is the best opportunity to relax and decompress from the stresses of everyday life. It is an excellent time to travel to a place you have yet to go. Many of these Thanksgiving destinations can give you many opportunities to enjoy time with your loved ones in the countryside or city. From natural wonders to historic locals, these luxurious Thanksgiving vacation destinations can help you celebrate in style. With this list of Thanksgiving vacation destinations for everyone, enjoy the small-town charm, big-city lights, or something in-between.

    Image: Getty Images

    Dromoland Castle, Ireland: Travel to the Atlantic to County Clare's imposing and expansive Dromoland Castle can give your Thanksgiving celebrations an Irish flair. Take advantage of the activities that are there at Dromoland, including falconry, clay shooting, archery, and golf, before you indulge in a Thanksgiving lunch, which is the best seasonal Irish fare.

    Image: Getty Images

    New York:  Nothing can bet New York in the fall. This year, you should watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade live with the crowd before returning to your hotel room for a delicious thanksgiving dinner. In the Winter Garden, you can have a special three-course meal in the privacy of your comfortable yurt.

    Image: Getty Images

    Bahamas: If you're considering travelling to a tropical destination, Miami and many other cities near the east coast can be both simple and inexpensive destinations. You can enjoy your Thanksgiving vacation by travelling to the islands and enjoying the fun activities there, such as snorkelling, swimming, sailing, windsurfing, and various other water sports. The island has excellent warm, crystal-clear waters and breathtaking scenery.

     

    Image: Getty Images

    Maui, Hawaii: Travel to Maui to get some sunshine, experience fine dining, beverages by the pool, and some excursions over the Thanksgiving vacation. Driving the Road to Hana, swimming in the Honolua Bay, viewing whales, driving the island's west side, and ascending the Waihe'e Ridge route are some of the most popular activities in Maui.

    Image: Getty Images

    San Francisco, California: This Thanksgiving, you can travel to the West Coast and see the city, which is by the bay. Before you travel to the Presidio for some spectacular vistas, take a stroll near the Golden Gate Bridge. Next, you can visit Golden Gate Park and see some sceneries of the season's autumn foliage. You can also go to some San Francisco restaurants for the special Thanksgiving three-course meal, a pre-fixed menu. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    5 reasons you should wear sunscreen even during winters sur

    5 reasons you should wear sunscreen even during winters

    Numerology Prediction for November 22 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for November 22, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for November 22 2022 Gemini Leo Virgo Scorpio Capricorn gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 22, 2022: Be careful Gemini, health of Leo may be affected, good day for Virgo

    Healthy and low calorie ragi recipes you can try out sur

    Healthy and low calorie ragi recipes you can try out

    Want to shift to Italy THIS town will pay Rs 25 lakh to move there know details gcw

    Want to shift to Italy? THIS town will pay Rs 25 lakh to move there

    Recent Stories

    Qatar World Cup 2022, ARG vs KSA, Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: Hottest Fantasy line-up, prediction, where to watch and more-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022, ARG vs KSA: Hottest Fantasy line-up, prediction, where to watch and more

    Shehzada Teaser: Kartik Aaryan treats fans with his latest film look RBA

    Shehzada Teaser: Kartik Aaryan treats fans with his latest film look

    Kerala lottery result 2022 Sthree Sakthi SS 340 winning ticket number prizes and more gcw

    Kerala lottery result 2022: Sthree Sakthi SS-340 draw at 3pm

    Sonali Phogat death case: CBI names accused Sudhir Sagwan, Sukhwinder Singh in chargesheet AJR

    Sonali Phogat death case: CBI names accused Sudhir Sagwan, Sukhwinder Singh in chargesheet

    JNUEE 2022: Application correction window opens, deadline ends on November 24; know how to make changes - adt

    JNUEE 2022: Application correction window opens; deadline ends on November 24

    Recent Videos

    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon
    Truck loses brakes Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Truck loses brakes on Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Video Icon
    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Video Icon
    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Video Icon