Thanksgiving dessert: Try out this delicious sweet potato pie recipe

There is nothing like a freshly baked sweet potato pie. This pretty, comforting, delicious pie is an excellent alternative to the traditional pumpkin. Here is an easy recipe you can try out as your thanksgiving dessert.

In some parts of the country, especially in the South, sweet potatoes make a regular appearance at the end of your meal, yet for many of us in, it is a surprise to encounter them in the form of a dessert. This comforting, pretty, and simple pie makes an excellent alternative to the traditional pumpkin pie made during thanksgiving. It can be made more accessible and will not be time-consuming if you make it with a refrigerated crust, But if you want to have a pie crust recipe, you want to try out, here is a recipe for you. The best sweet potatoes are the ones that are small to medium, which is creamy and sweet. Larger ones tend to be starchier. Sweet potatoes are a great source of the antioxidant beta carotene and have high Vitamin C and potassium levels. This pie filling is simple once you mash and bake the sweet potatoes.

ALSO READ: Eggs to dried fruits, superfoods you should include in your diet during pregnancy

Recipe for sweet potato pie:

Ingredients:

3 medium sweet potatoes

1 refrigerated pie crust for a 9-inch pie

3 eggs

Grated zest of 1 orange

⅔ cup sugar

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup heavy cream

Sweetened Whipped Cream to serve

Method to prepare: Preheat your oven to 350° F., Prick the sweet potatoes in many with a fork and bake them on the rack for 1 to 1/2 hours until they are soft. Leave the oven on. Remove and cool it until it is warm. Peel the skins off, puree them in a blender, pass them through a ricer, and place them in a bowl. You must have about 1 ¼ to 1 ½ cups puree.

Unroll the prepared pie crust and fit it into a 9-inch pie plate. Whisk together the eggs and orange zest for the filling in a large bowl. Whisk in the pureed sweet potatoes, add the ginger, sugar, cinnamon and salt, and whisk it into the sweet potato mixture until it is blended. Slowly whisk in the cream until mixed well. Pour the filling into the prepared pie crust.

Bake it for 50 to 60 minutes until the filling is set properly. You can test this by inserting a knife in the centre. The pie should be puffed up when it is removed from the oven and then let cool slightly. You can serve it immediately or refrigerate it for 2 days. You can serve it with some whipped cream.

ALSO READ: Avoid dry skin this winter season with the help of these ingredients