Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Anise to Turmeric: 5 medicinal spices and herbs which are a must-have in winters

    First Published Dec 6, 2022, 12:48 PM IST

    According to experts, consuming seasonal spices during winter has many benefits, as they are rich in antioxidants and polyphenols. For years they have been used for medical purposes. Read on to find out what they are. 
     

    Image: Getty Images

    We put so much effort into keeping our bodies covered and warm during winter. However, many people often need to pay more attention to taking care of the internal system, which is the existing support system for our body. And for that season, spices and herbs can do magic. Experts suggest consuming seasonal spices and herbs has many benefits as these are rich in antioxidants and polyphenols. For many years these have been used for medicinal purposes, to preserve food, and as flavouring agents. Here are some spices and herbs you can consume to keep your body healthy during winter. 

    Also Read: Much awaited Netflix docu-series 'Harry & Meghan' explosive trailer revealed by the makers

    Image: Getty Images

    Rosemary: Rosemary is known for its fragrance which stimulates your brain to improve alertness. The herb’s delicious taste comes from carnosic acid, which is also responsible for enhancing cognitive function.

    Also Read: Home-made remedies you can try to get rid of fever, cold and flu

    Image: Getty Images

    Allspice: Allspice combines dried berries of the Pimenta dioica, a Caribbean tropical tree. It’s mainly used for seasoning desserts and meat. Allspice is rich in polyphenols (anti-bacterial), anti-hypotensive, anti-neuralgic and analgesic properties. These compounds present in it offer protection against tumour growth.

    Image: Getty Images

    Cardamom: Cardamom comes from the family of ginger, as it is made from seeds of other plants. It plays an essential role in relieving oxidative stress by increasing the anti-inflammatory enzymes in your body. Cardamom has many health benefits linked to improving your lipid markers and blood sugar. It also benefits your gastrointestinal health.

    Image: Getty Images

    Anise: Anise is known for its liquorice flavour, which comes from the anethole compound, which is naturally found in high concentrations in anise oils used for many purposes of medicines and pharmaceuticals. It comes in different varieties, such as star, seed and fennel. Anise can be consumed in paired stews and fish. Star anise is one of the main ingredients in Chinese 5 spice powder.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Oxford English Dictionary announces word of year for 2022 it is goblin mode gcw

    'Goblin mode': Oxford English Dictionary announces word of year for 2022

    What is Vaginal douching? Here are concerns associated with douche cleaning RBA

    What is Vaginal douching? Here are concerns associated with douche cleaning

    Daily Horoscope for December 6 2022 Pisces Aquarius Scorpio Virgo Leo Cancer Aries gcw

    Daily Horoscope for December 6, 2022: Be cautious Pisces, Aquarius; good day for Scorpio, Virgo

    Numerology Prediction for December 6 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for December 6, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    5 Reasons to eat apples in winter, find out here sur

    5 Reasons to eat apples in winter, find out here

    Recent Stories

    World Bank revises India's GDP growth forecast to 6.9 percent for FY23

    World Bank revises India's GDP growth forecast to 6.9 percent for FY23

    Mother's choice is ultimate: Delhi High Court gives nod to abort 33-week pregnancy AJR

    Mother's choice is ultimate: Delhi High Court gives nod to abort 33-week pregnancy

    UK to allow staff to request flexible working from first day of job gcw

    UK to allow staff to request flexible working from first day of job

    Akshay Kumar starrer much-awaited film OMG- Oh My God 2 is about sex education in schools vma

    Akshay Kumar starrer much-awaited film OMG- Oh My God 2 is about sex education in schools

    Border-Gavaskar Trophy, IND vs AUS 2022-23: Peter Handscomb hopeful of finding place in Australia squad for India Tests-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Peter Handscomb hopeful of finding place in Australia squad for India Tests

    Recent Videos

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Video Icon
    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Video Icon
    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Video Icon