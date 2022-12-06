From Anise to Turmeric: 5 medicinal spices and herbs which are a must-have in winters

According to experts, consuming seasonal spices during winter has many benefits, as they are rich in antioxidants and polyphenols. For years they have been used for medical purposes. Read on to find out what they are.



We put so much effort into keeping our bodies covered and warm during winter. However, many people often need to pay more attention to taking care of the internal system, which is the existing support system for our body. And for that season, spices and herbs can do magic. Experts suggest consuming seasonal spices and herbs has many benefits as these are rich in antioxidants and polyphenols. For many years these have been used for medicinal purposes, to preserve food, and as flavouring agents. Here are some spices and herbs you can consume to keep your body healthy during winter.

Rosemary: Rosemary is known for its fragrance which stimulates your brain to improve alertness. The herb's delicious taste comes from carnosic acid, which is also responsible for enhancing cognitive function.

Allspice: Allspice combines dried berries of the Pimenta dioica, a Caribbean tropical tree. It’s mainly used for seasoning desserts and meat. Allspice is rich in polyphenols (anti-bacterial), anti-hypotensive, anti-neuralgic and analgesic properties. These compounds present in it offer protection against tumour growth.

Cardamom: Cardamom comes from the family of ginger, as it is made from seeds of other plants. It plays an essential role in relieving oxidative stress by increasing the anti-inflammatory enzymes in your body. Cardamom has many health benefits linked to improving your lipid markers and blood sugar. It also benefits your gastrointestinal health.

