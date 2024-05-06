Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ISC, ICSE Results 2024: Class 10 and Class 12 marks ANNOUNCED! How to check score card through SMS, DigiLocker

    The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the results for ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12). Candidates can access their scorecards through the board's official website, the careers portal, and DigiLocker.

    ISC ICSE Results 2024: CISCE Class 10 and Class 12 marks ANNOUNCED! How to check score card through SMS, DigiLocker gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 6, 2024, 11:31 AM IST

    The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) released the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 results for 2024 today, May 6, 2024, at 11 a.m. This year's test attracted around 2.5 lakh candidates. From February 12 to April 3, the council held ISC board exams. On the other side, the ICSE Class 10 examinations took place from February 21 to March 28. Students may now obtain and check their CISCE results on the official websites cisce.org and results.cisce.org. They may also receive their mark sheet, passing certificate, and other relevant papers using DigiLocker and the UMANG app.

    How to check your marks through website?

    • Visit the council's website, cisce.org, or results.cisce.org.
    • Click on the ICSE or ISC result link, as required.
    • Enter the Unique ID, Index Number, and Security Code displayed on the screen.
    • Sign in and check board exam results.

    How to check your marks through SMS?

    Step 1: Open your mobile SMS app and type ISC or ICSE.
    Step 2: Send the message to 09248082883.
    Step 3: The student will receive their ICSE/ ISC Class 10 and 12 results 2024 as a text message.

    How to check your marks through Digi Locker?

    -Visit DigiLocker website or download the app.
    -Login with your credentials using the registered mobile number.
    -Click on marksheet and select board.
    -Enter roll number and select passing year.

    Following the declaration of ICSE and ISC results, CISCE will allow students to request re-checking and re-evaluation. For re-checking, students will be required to submit a fee of Rs 1,000 per paper, while for re-evaluation, they will need to pay Rs 1,500 per paper.

    Last Updated May 6, 2024, 11:31 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICSE ISC Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 to be announced today; Know how to check your marks & more gcw

    ICSE ISC Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 to be announced today; Know how to check your marks & more

    CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2024 to be declared after THIS date; Check details gcw

    CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2024 to be declared after THIS date; Check details

    Kerala SSLC Results 2024 to be announced on May 8 rkn

    Kerala SSLC Results 2024 to be announced on May 8

    Kerala: No bonus points for Plus One admissions; Education dept finalises grace marks for SSLC; Check anr

    Kerala: No bonus points for Plus One admissions; Education dept finalises grace marks for SSLC; Check

    MPBSE MP Board Class 12 result 2024: Check full list of toppers here AJR

    MPBSE MP Board Class 12 result 2024 OUT! Check full list of toppers here

    Recent Stories

    Aavesham OTT: Fahadh Faasil starrer to start stream on THIS date rkn

    Aavesham OTT: Fahadh Faasil starrer to start stream on THIS date

    Kerala: NIT Calicut student ends life by jumping from hostel building anr

    Kerala: NIT Calicut student ends life by jumping from hostel building

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Congress Amethi office attacked, cars vandalised; 'BJP goons' blamed watch gcw

    WATCH: Congress' Amethi office attacked, cars vandalised; 'BJP goons' blamed

    'Namma Metro turning to Delhi Metro': Bengalurean fumes after young couple caught on camera kissing (WATCH) vkp

    'Namma Metro turning to Delhi Metro': Bengalurean fumes after young couple caught on camera kissing (WATCH)

    Jab We Met 2 on the cards? Here's what Imtiaz Ali has to say about collaborating with Kareena Kapoor again ATG

    Jab We Met 2 on the cards? Here's what Imtiaz Ali has to say about collaborating with Kareena Kapoor again

    Recent Videos

    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon