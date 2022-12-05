Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Home-made remedies you can try to get rid of fever, cold and flu

    First Published Dec 5, 2022, 2:26 PM IST

    Being sick is not fun, even at home on your bed and off work. The combination of body aches, fever, chills, and nasal congestion can make anyone miserable. Plenty of home remedies can help you get rid of these symptoms and get you back to normal. Read on to find out what they are 
     

    Image: Getty Images

    Cold, cough, flu, and allergies are the most common ailments in winter. Over-the-counter medicines and their treatment usually involves, such as antihistamines or antibiotics. Consultation with doctors before taking these medicines is necessary because their inappropriate use can cause serious side effects. Specific home remedies such as lukewarm saltwater gargling and staying hydrated can be beneficial. According to the many famous Clinic portals, these are some easy and effective home remedies available in the comfort of our homes that can help one get rid of severe cold infection, flu and fever.

    Image: Getty Images

    Staying hydrated: To clear congestion keeping yourself well hydrated can make you feel better and helps in removing the infection of the throat. Clear broth is a soup consisting of meat and vegetables; juice, water, and warm lemon water with honey should be consumed to keep the body hydrated. A better-hydrated body helps the immune system fight the symptoms of a cold.

    ALSO READ: European destinations you can visit for a romantic getaway

    Image: Getty Images

    Rest: It's the key to any health-related issues; getting enough rest will relieve you to get rid of most of your symptoms; a good rest makes people feel less terrible. It can also reduce the duration of their cold. Rest allows the immune system to fight the viral infection more effectively.

    Image: Getty Images

    Honey: Using honey to treat a cough will not remove it entirely; researchers have suggested that a single dose at bedtime can suppress nighttime coughs in children. Honey is to be taken in a teaspoon or with warm lemon water mixed into a cup of tea. However, it is not to be given to children below the age of 1 year and should be avoided. 

    Image: Getty Images

    Warm beverages: Warm fluids like turmeric latte, tomato soup, etc. can help relax the body during cold and flu. These can also help in boosting immunity levels.

    ALSO READ: 5 effective ways to keep your mattresses clean

    Image: Getty Images

    Soothing a sore throat: A painful and itchy throat is another common cold symptom; you can salt water gargles in the morning as it is the best remedy for this and will give you relief.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    5 effective ways to keep your mattresses clean sur

    5 effective ways to keep your mattresses clean

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions Know how your week will be from December 5 to December 11 gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from December 5 to December 11

    Numerology Prediction for December 5 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for December 5, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Love relationship marriage horoscope Check predictions from December 5 to December 11 gcw

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from December 5 to December 11

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Predictions for December 5 to December 11 gcw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for December 5 to December 11

    Recent Stories

    Senegal MP slaps female politician lawmakers exchange blows hurl chair watch gcw

    Senegal MP slaps female politician in the Parliament; lawmakers exchange blows, hurl chair | Watch

    Delhi excise policy scam case: TRS leader K Kavitha seeks deferment of CBI questioning AJR

    Delhi excise policy scam case: TRS leader K Kavitha seeks deferment of CBI questioning

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Raheem Sterling to return to England after armed burglary at home-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Raheem Sterling to return to England after armed burglary at home

    KTET Answer Key 2022 to be released soon; know cut-off, other details - adt

    KTET Answer Key 2022 to be released soon; know cut-off, other details

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal Yadav's bedroom romance is 'Too Hot to Handle' RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal Yadav's bedroom romance is 'Too Hot to Handle'

    Recent Videos

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Video Icon
    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Video Icon
    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral - gps

    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral

    Video Icon