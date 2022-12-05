Home-made remedies you can try to get rid of fever, cold and flu

Being sick is not fun, even at home on your bed and off work. The combination of body aches, fever, chills, and nasal congestion can make anyone miserable. Plenty of home remedies can help you get rid of these symptoms and get you back to normal. Read on to find out what they are



Cold, cough, flu, and allergies are the most common ailments in winter. Over-the-counter medicines and their treatment usually involves, such as antihistamines or antibiotics. Consultation with doctors before taking these medicines is necessary because their inappropriate use can cause serious side effects. Specific home remedies such as lukewarm saltwater gargling and staying hydrated can be beneficial. According to the many famous Clinic portals, these are some easy and effective home remedies available in the comfort of our homes that can help one get rid of severe cold infection, flu and fever.

Staying hydrated: To clear congestion keeping yourself well hydrated can make you feel better and helps in removing the infection of the throat. Clear broth is a soup consisting of meat and vegetables; juice, water, and warm lemon water with honey should be consumed to keep the body hydrated. A better-hydrated body helps the immune system fight the symptoms of a cold.

Rest: It's the key to any health-related issues; getting enough rest will relieve you to get rid of most of your symptoms; a good rest makes people feel less terrible. It can also reduce the duration of their cold. Rest allows the immune system to fight the viral infection more effectively.

Honey: Using honey to treat a cough will not remove it entirely; researchers have suggested that a single dose at bedtime can suppress nighttime coughs in children. Honey is to be taken in a teaspoon or with warm lemon water mixed into a cup of tea. However, it is not to be given to children below the age of 1 year and should be avoided.

Warm beverages: Warm fluids like turmeric latte, tomato soup, etc. can help relax the body during cold and flu. These can also help in boosting immunity levels.

